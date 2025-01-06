There is food that generate many doubts when it comes to preserving them. The onion is one of them, since they are usually bought in tights and may not be used until some time later. So knowing where to store them is important so that they stay fresh for consumption.

In one of his YouTube videos, American food blogger, vegetarian chef known for simple gourmet recipes, Jerry James Stone, revealed the best trick to preserve food, including the onion, so that they last up to “six months.”

This versatile vegetable It should not be stored in the refrigerator as “it will become soft and rot very quickly.” Stone added that onions should also not be stored in the pantry unless there is “good ventilation.” He explained that “onions prefer dry, cool storage spaces with good ventilation.”

That’s why the Onions will not stay fresh in closed drawers or in a pantry with little air circulation. Furthermore, lOnions should not be stored next to potatoes, since its proximity will make the potatoes sprout.

However, the onions are best stored next to garlic because both stay fresh in the same environment. If stored this way, along with garlic, Stone promised that the onions “can last up to six months.” What the expert emphasizes is that, once cut, it must be put in the refrigerator.