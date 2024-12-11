Their Majesties the Kings carry out a State trip to the Italian Republic from December 10 to 12, which serves to highlight and strengthen the ties and bilateral relations between both countries.

They have come accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation José Manuel Albares and the Secretary of State for Commerce, María Amparo López. The state trip to Italy responds to the invitation of the President of the Italian Republic, Sergio Mattarella and allows for continuity in the friendly relationship between both countries, as well as to continue strengthening, energizing and strengthening the bilateral relationship.

Letizia’s choice

One of the events planned was the meeting this morning with the president of the Italian Republic, Sergio Mattarella, and his daughter Laura Mattarella in the Quirinal Palace. The traditional floral offering to the unknown soldier took place there and both monarchs gave speeches.

From the two appearances of Queen Letizia in Italy it is deduced that bet on transparencycalm and relaxation, judging by the tones of their outfits. If yesterday he surprised us with a total white look, today choose a super faded pink, almost white.

ROME, 12/11/2024.- Queen Letizia with Laura Mattarella (d), daughter of the president of the Italian Republic, Sergio Mattarella during the official reception that the Italian president offers to Kings Felipe and Letizia, this Wednesday at the Quirinal Palace, in Rome. EFE/ Chema Moya EFE Agency | EFE

It is a two-piece monochrome, in tweed, by Carolina Herrera fall winter 2024, from the collection ready to wear. The jacket has a round neck, Shoulder pads with volume and a floral embroidery in the center. And the skirt is straight and has an opening in the back. a rear opening that elevates the figure of the monarch to the maximum. This is one of the brands that the queen uses most lately; However, on this occasion… the choice has a trick.





The secret of the queen’s election



As we said, The look belongs to the current Carolina Herrera Fall-Winter collectionbut the one Letizia wears has a trick. The original set has some wide shoulder pads and very very puffed sleeves. Furthermore, instead of a pencil skirt, the original model wears very trendy knee-length Bermuda shorts. To adapt it to the queen’s style, the volume of the sleeves has been reduced and the shorts have been replaced with a skirt.

Another difference is the embroidery of the lapels, The one we could see in the parade had rhinestones and pearls and the one the queen took to Italy is much more sober, without shine and made of trimmings. On the website of Carolina Herrera you can find both pieces, the jacket for 4,500 euros and the shorts for 1,450.

Herrera F24 055 Launchmetrics

To complete this style, Queen Letizia has chosen footwear and accessories of the same tone. Some sensible slingback shoes from Magrit, and a matching bag with a short handle. We leave you the two looks together, the original and ‘the tuned one’which one do you like more?