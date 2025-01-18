In full january cost It is common for many to try to find offers, more than ever. The weeks after Christmas, the account suffers from the extraordinary expenses of the celebrations and many try to limit personal plans and manage to save elsewhere. In addition, at this time there are usually some price increases due to increased taxes or changes in rates and sales also come, so some end up making purchases in fashion and accessories.

The situation leads many to try to save with shopping basket. In fact, with the current price index, a good part of the savings comes from regular visits to supermarkets. Thinking in advance about what to buy, comparing prices, choosing white brands and buying in bulk are some of the most effective tricks and there are also those who pay special attention to offers and discounts.

In this sense, what not everyone knows, and it is a great opportunity, is that Mercadonathe popular Valencian group, allows you to purchase, at certain times, some of its products at 50%. The popular ‘tiktoker’ Nano, @jcnanoorecently explained how to find these offers and his video has generated a lot of interest, to the point that it exceeds 4 million views.

«I swear I freaked out»

«I have found out that at a time of day “They put the entire supermarket at 50%,” he says at the beginning of the video. In fact, he went to see it, and record it, and saw that people were not lining up because “they were looting” the store. Nano recognizes that he likes an offer more than a fool likes a pencil and shows that he was able to get many offers.









From what can be deduced from their images, there are them in the vegetable packaging section or the butcher section. «Every day, an hour or two before Mercadona closes, the replenishers with the famous yellow labels and all the products that are close to expiring are put at 50%,” explains the ‘tiktoker’.

“There will always be some sale, but the trick is to go on Saturdays because since Mercadona closes on Sundays, they put almost the entire store on sale,” he says, who went there on a Saturday afternoon “and I swear that I was amazed by everything I found». Thus, he emphasizes that there are always discounts in the meat, fish, fruit and vegetables section “because they are the products that can go bad the fastest.”

Nano shows that thanks to these offers he was able to get a whole turkey, which was initially worth 20.28 euros, for about eight euros; prawns cooked (from 5.92 to 2.96 euros); or a tray of turkey tacos (from 4.83 to 2.10 euros). “The truth is that I destroyed the supermarket and it cost me all of 60 euros,” remarks the young man, who adds that what he does with these purchases is automatically freeze them to keep them well stored.

The publication has received more than 2,000 comments. Some Internet users highlight that this practice is done “not only in Mercadona, but in most supers». There are also people who have pointed out that they are neither 50% offers (because many are 30%) nor are they only on Saturdays at the last minute. “It is lowered depending on the time and the amount of merchandise you have… I have managed to put mackerel at 50 cents per kilo,” highlights a former chain worker.