First modification: Last modification:
In the 150 days of invasion, Russia has seized about 20% of the Ukrainian territory. All roads connecting the Russian-controlled territory and the rest of Ukraine are closed, except for the road linking the north and south of the Zaporizhia province. Authorities on both sides allow a limited number of cars to cross each day, but the journey is far from safe. Catalina Gómez Ángel and Oriol Andrés Gallart, special envoys from France 24, visited the area.
#transit #open #road #Ukraine #territory #controlled #Russia #France
Leave a Reply