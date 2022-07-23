







© France 24

In the 150 days of invasion, Russia has seized about 20% of the Ukrainian territory. All roads connecting the Russian-controlled territory and the rest of Ukraine are closed, except for the road linking the north and south of the Zaporizhia province. Authorities on both sides allow a limited number of cars to cross each day, but the journey is far from safe. Catalina Gómez Ángel and Oriol Andrés Gallart, special envoys from France 24, visited the area.