Dragon Ball Z It is a work that does not go out of style over the years, since it continues to tell a simply funny story that will last with generations to come. And something quite curious is that things continue to be discovered that perhaps some fans did not notice, and a secret related to Goku.

Although it may not be very believable, the main character of the franchise has reached a phase of super saiyan once, and this is the one Super Saiyan Dai-san Dankai. In case the name does not ring a bell, this is the transformation in which the characters become quite strong, thus having a quite noticeable increase in musculature.

We saw this in the saga of Cell, and the protagonist only used it once to verify that although it is the strongest phase known for that moment, at the same time it is the slowest and most vulnerable. The reason why Goku He never applied it again, so he dedicated himself to practicing other types of techniques that are based on agility in order to have a more lasting and interesting battle.

Even Vegeta Y Trunks They had the transformation to try to defeat the android, but they were not very successful, since the phase is also very tiring, to this is added that the prince of the Saiyans let him escape to see his final form. After that, he was completely forgotten to move on to phase two and three in other sagas.

Via: dragonball

editor’s note: I remembered this transformation, but I wasn’t even so sure that it only appeared once. At least with Goku using it.