Less than one week of closing of this window signings the clubs hurry up the last few days to strengthen their squads. Martial, Ferran Torres, Rafinha, Borja Mayoral, Sergio Rico and Gonzalo Villar are the proper names that have reached LaLiga Santander so far in the market, but they will not be the last.

Real Madrid and Villarreal are the the only ones who have not had signings or departures. Others like Getafe have moved very quickly to give Quique more players and take out of the coliseum to players that the coach does not have. This is how they face twenty teams of LaLiga Santander the final stretch of the transfer market.

Real Madrid. The white team does not plan to make no signing in this winter market. Nor does it contemplate the departure of any player.

Seville. Tecatito and Martial arrived and Óscar Rodríguez and Idrissi left. diego charles It will continue except for the offer from Newcastle and from Nervión it is not ruled out to even bring a third reinforcement.

Betis. Robert, who had a file from the subsidiary, yes, went to Las Palmas. If he manages to release a number from the first team (Joel, Lainez…), Betis will look for a market opportunity. Ceballos and Lo Celso, always wanted…

Athletic. Trippier went to the newcastle on the 7th and a replacement has not yet arrived, which must be Wass, from Valencia. He is also rushing to incorporate reinildo, left side of Lille. If he doesn’t come now, he will in July on free. Saponjic has gone to Slovan Bratislava.

Barcelona. So far this January they have arrived at the Camp Nou Daniel Alves Y Fernando Torres. In addition, Nico has gone from having a subsidiary file to being part of the first team. he has gone out Coutinho and they could go out Dembele, Dest and Mingueza. Morata and Tagliafico are the ones of interest in this transfer window.

Real society. Surprised by the arrival of Rafinha. Work on incorporating Bryan Gill, He doesn’t play for Tottenham. And if he gets within range, Juan Mata; if he does not try again in the summer.

Villarreal. In La Cerámica there are no movements in January. Neither entrances nor exits.

Vallecano Ray. After the departure of Lass, Pozo and Sergio Moreno, in Vallecas they look for destiny to Arboleda, Andrés even to Qasmi. The arrival of Lainez or Iván Martín is interesting.

Athletic. Nor does it think about reinforcing itself in this winter market. After the departure of Morcillo to Valladolid and Nolaskoain to Amorebieta, they wanted leave Ezkieta, Núñez and Capa, but the entity prefer that they continue in Bilbao.

Valencia. The central Cömert, signed. He negotiated for two means to release Wass and asked for Diawara, Wakaso, Malsa and Jonsson. He has asked the loan from Bryan Gil. Wait for Vallejo and Rivero to leave. Maxi awaits offers.

Osasuna. There will be no arrivals. Grau He went to Zaragoza and Robert Ibanez, to Leganes. Ramalho has an offer from Oviedo, but he is not very keen on leaving. Ontiveros and Barbero, on the exit ramp.

Celtic. except surprise, closed market in Vigo. Orbelín Pineda arrives free from Cruz Azul and Baeza (Ponferradina) and Okay (Getafe) leave on loan, the latter pending official status.

Spanish. The transfer of vadillo to Malaga he released a token and 400,000 euros, which were occupied with the arrival on loan with the option to buy Tony Vilhena, from the Krasnodar. They are all backs full cards, without marginexcept unforeseen sale.

Grenade. Collado has arrived, on loan from Barcelona. The central louis abram He leaves on loan to the Mexican Cruz Azul. The incorporation of Paciencia, Eintracht Frankfurt, and Njegus Petrovic, an interesting Red Star midfielder, are being negotiated.

Elche. After the departure of Benedetto and Josema, there are two free chips. The priority is to sign a left side. Olaza, Valladolid, is the main candidate. Later, a central defender and a midfielder could arrive.

Getafe. The Coliseum offices have been the most active this January. Borja Mayoral (in the image he is seen shooting on goal) has been put, in January, to thes Quique’s orders. So have Gonzalo Villar and Óscar Rodríguez. Chema and Timor have left Getafe. This week is expected to close the arrival of Okay and the departure of Poveda and Macías.

Majorca. The goalkeeper Sergio Rico It is the only signing to date. They have out of Lago Junior, Febas and Sastre. In Palma they seek to reinforce all the lines.

Cadiz. After the arrival of Fede San Emeterio, Alcaraz and Idrissi and the departure of Marcos Mauro, in the Nuevo Mirandilla they await the departure of Álvaro Jiménez and Osmajic to sign a central defender and a forward.

Alaves. He has three signings: Jason, Escalante and Tenaglia. In addition, they try to place Guidetti, Saúl, Iván Martín and Tachi, with a proposal from Fuenlabrada. Mendilibar loves Manuel Vallejo.

I raised. has called Alvaro Gonzalez (Olympique) and also to Manuel Vallejo (Valencia), although he is having a hard time finding who wants to join his cause at this point in the season.