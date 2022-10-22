Mexico.- Recently, the National Meteorological System (SMN), through the National Water Commission (With water) warned about the possible evolution of the tropical storm roslyn to a hurricane in the next few days.

At the cutoff of 4 in the afternoon, Central Mexico time, this Friday, October 21, the weather agency announced what the effects that the meteorological phenomenon will leave over some states of the national territory.

In this sense, through a statement posted on the official social networks of Conagua, it was made public knowledge that, during the next few hours, the cloud bands of Roslyn will cause heavy rainsfrom 75 to 150 millimeters, in communities of the entities of Colima, Guerrero and Michoacan. Meanwhile, he specified that for the state of Jalisco the precipitations will be very strong from 50 to 75 millimeters.

In addition to this, gusts of wind of 60 to 80 kilometers per hour are projected, as well as a waves from 3 to 5 meters high on the coasts of the states of Michoacán, Jalisco and Colima, in addition to gusts of wind of 50 to 60 kilometers per hour and waves of 1 to 3 meters high in Guerrero territory.

“At 4:00 p.m. Central Mexico time, Roslyn was located 300 kilometers (km) south-southwest of Manzanillo, Colima, and 350 km south of Playa Pérula, Jalisco, with maximum sustained winds of 110 km /h, gusts of 140 km/h and displacement towards the west-northwest at 11 km/h”, Conagua specified about the location of the meteor.

During the first hours of this day, the National Meteorological Service alerted the entities of Colima, Michoacán, Jalisco and Nayarit for the possible impact of Roslyn as category 1 and 2 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson scale during this weekend.

We recommend you read:

“The National Meteorological Service (SMN), of the National Water Commission (Conagua), in coordination with the National Hurricane Center of Miami, United States of America, activate a prevention zone for hurricane effects from Playa, Pérula, Jalisco, to San Blas, Nayarit, including the Marías Islands; hurricane watch zone from north of San Blas, Nayarit, to Mazatlán, Sinaloa, and tropical storm prevention zone from south of Playa Pérula, Jalisco, to Mazatlan, Sinaloa,” the Mexican agency specified.