According to a report published by the Ministry for ecological transition and demographic challengethe autonomous communities of Spain most affected by depopulation are Castilla-La Mancha, Extremadura, Castilla y León, Asturias, Aragon, La Rioja, Galicia and Community Valencian. However, this does not mean that this situation is not reflected in the rest, even if it is to a lesser extent. In the Canary Islands, there is a municipality that has less than 900 inhabitants.
The Canarian people with less inhabitants
The Canarian people with less inhabitants are betancurialocated in the central-western area of Fuerteventura and limiting with other municipalities such as Puerto del Rosario, Antigua, Tuineje and Pájara. Despite having Only 812 neighborsits surface is quite large, specifically 103.63 square kilometers. In addition, betancuria It was the capital of the island From 1405 to 1834.
Although it has such a small number of neighbors, it is One of the localities highlighted by the association of the most beautiful peoples in Spainan organization dedicated to promoting, promoting and preserving both cultural and rural heritage of small and un industrialized areas. It should also be noted that it is Inside the Rural Park of Betancuriaa natural space protected from the island.
Being one Perfect mix between an incredible artistic heritage and a great natural spaceBetancuria has some emblematic points and points of interest that mark the identity of the people. Some are: the Church of La Concepción, the Hermitage of Santa Inés, of Our Lady of the Peña, of San Diego de Alcalá, the ruins of the Franciscan Convent of San Buenaventura or the museums of sacred art, the archaeological or the crafts.
Municipalities with less inhabitants
These are the municipalities of the Canary Islands that have less than 2,500 inhabitants, according to data from the National Statistics Institute (INE):
- Betancuria: It has 812 inhabitants.
- ARTENARA: It has 1,029 inhabitants.
- Agulo: It has 1,108 inhabitants.
- Tejeda: It has 1,826 inhabitants.
- Vilaflor de Chasna: It has 1,871 inhabitants.
- Hermigua: It has 1,887 inhabitants.
- Fuencaliente de la Palma: It has 1,900 inhabitants.
- Garafía: It has 1,983 inhabitants.
- Windward: It has 2,014 inhabitants.
- Alajeró: It has 2,071 inhabitants.
- Puntagorda: It has 2,355 inhabitants.
