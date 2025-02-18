According to a report published by the Ministry for ecological transition and demographic challengethe autonomous communities of Spain most affected by depopulation are Castilla-La Mancha, Extremadura, Castilla y León, Asturias, Aragon, La Rioja, Galicia and Community Valencian. However, this does not mean that this situation is not reflected in the rest, even if it is to a lesser extent. In the Canary Islands, there is a municipality that has less than 900 inhabitants.

The Canarian people with less inhabitants

The Canarian people with less inhabitants are betancurialocated in the central-western area of ​​Fuerteventura and limiting with other municipalities such as Puerto del Rosario, Antigua, Tuineje and Pájara. Despite having Only 812 neighborsits surface is quite large, specifically 103.63 square kilometers. In addition, betancuria It was the capital of the island From 1405 to 1834.

IGESIA DE SANTA MARÍA DE BETANCURIA Frank Bach

Although it has such a small number of neighbors, it is One of the localities highlighted by the association of the most beautiful peoples in Spainan organization dedicated to promoting, promoting and preserving both cultural and rural heritage of small and un industrialized areas. It should also be noted that it is Inside the Rural Park of Betancuriaa natural space protected from the island.

One of the lovely streets of Betancuria, Fuerteventura. Getty Images / Istockphoto

Being one Perfect mix between an incredible artistic heritage and a great natural spaceBetancuria has some emblematic points and points of interest that mark the identity of the people. Some are: the Church of La Concepción, the Hermitage of Santa Inés, of Our Lady of the Peña, of San Diego de Alcalá, the ruins of the Franciscan Convent of San Buenaventura or the museums of sacred art, the archaeological or the crafts.

Municipalities with less inhabitants

These are the municipalities of the Canary Islands that have less than 2,500 inhabitants, according to data from the National Statistics Institute (INE):