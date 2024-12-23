The singer Manuel Carrasco already has an avenue with his name in the Huelva municipality where he was born, on Isla Cristina. In an event held this Monday, the artist has discovered the plate on what until today was Avenida del Atlántico in its Punta del Caimán neighborhood.

The singer seemed emotional during his speech at the event in which, in addition, a tribute was paid to him through a video that was projected with images of endearing moments in his life. Carrasco has highlighted that he was “Much obliged” for this “show of affection” to “all the people who have made this recognition possible” because “this obviously comes from the people.” Thus, he stressed that he feels “a little modesty”: “Deep down, I just can’t get used to it.”

“This type of recognition is normally given when you have a very extensive career and of course I am very grateful, for that very reason, because I know that It comes with your love and heart“, he added.

“This doesn’t stop here”

The singer has stressed that whenever he leaves Isla Cristina he takes time with him. He has also stressed that his art “comes from here”: “I come from the world of carnivalas you know and there I learned a lot and I continue to learn. It is something that I think I have been able to teach the world and, furthermore, be accepted in an important way, because part of the way in which I sing, in which I write, in which I transmit comes from all that, from the carnival world,” he added.

“That’s why I thank so many colleaguesto so many friends, to so many teachers who have given birth to this place. And, of course, on an avenue like this, where I grew up, in the Punta neighborhood, where we came barefoot, in the sand, we have dreamed so many times of doing things, maybe not as big as the ones I have been able to achieve. , but I think that my case can serve many other Lolitos, many other children so that they can dream big and achieve their dreams. This doesn’t stop here“I’m not one of those who put on the handbrake and stop,” he concluded.

After his intervention, Manuel Carrasco Galloso Avenue was officially inaugurated and the event continued with a Fae murga performancefrom the Isla Cristina carnivals and with which the singer has performed on numerous occasions. Carrasco has accompanied the murga in two performances.

The event ended with the singing of the ‘Isla Cristina anthem’, the pasodoble The Marine Figurinewhich is how the islanders know their municipality, and with Manuel Carrasco performing his pasodoble I’m lucky.