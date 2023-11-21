The Region of Murcia has enclaves and cities that have been praised on several occasions outside the Community and Spain for their beauty. For example, in 2022 National Geographic selected Carolina Beach, in Águilas, as one of the most beautiful in the country, a place that appeared again in said publication a year later. In addition, this magazine also pointed out Puntas de Calnegre, in Lorca, as one of the best beaches for swimming in September.

On this occasion it was the French media outlet Le Figaro that has drawn up a ranking in which it has selected “the best Spanish cities to settle in when you are a worker, student or retiree.” According to this newspaper, “Spain continues to be one of the first options for the French.” Likewise, they point out that in 2022, more than 82,000 French citizens lived outside the country, which is 4% more than the previous year.

To carry out this study, Le Figaro reviewed the data of the 30 most populated cities in Spain and compared them based on twenty criteria grouped into eight categories such as health, security, culture, housing, economy and quality of life. In addition, it has made two classifications: one aimed at workers and students, and the second at retirees.

Cartagena, chosen as one of the best cities in Spain to live in



Cartagena has thousands of years of history and is located in a strategic place when it comes to climate. Its coasts are also of special relevance, a primary factor for many of those who decide to move to Spain. Reasons why this French media has chosen the port city as one of the three chosen by retirees to live, only behind Granada and Zaragoza.

Le Figaro highlights that “more generally, those for whom immediate proximity to the sea is necessary will prefer to aim for the Mediterranean coast.” This is one of the reasons why the French newspaper includes Cartagena as one of the best cities, but also takes into account that the port city “has the best prices per square meter” of the entire list (€1,191), for which assures that in this city living next to the coast is “an accessible dream.”