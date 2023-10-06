After his convincing victory at the Japanese Grand Prix, Max Verstappen now really has the world title up for grabs. In fact, if nothing crazy happens, he can uncork the champagne at the upcoming race in Qatar next week. And there is a good chance that the decision will not be made on Sunday, but on Saturday. What time should you switch on? We list all the times for you.

