The arrival of the Andalusia bridge and the Carnival 2025 It has meant a joy in many regions of Spain. Not so the New storm which will soak up many points of the Peninsula during these days, drowning the celebration of this holiday in the south and center of the country, as confirmed a few hours ago the State Meteorology Agency (Aemet) in his prediction for this weekend.

The agency warned that, throughout this week, we would have «Precipitation in the southwest peninsular quadrant» that could extend to many parts of the country throughout these days. Next to this instability, a mass of continental cold air will also come, lowering temperatures drastically and leaving frost and snow in some areas of the country.

Prediction from Friday to Carnival Monday Friday: Precipitations in the southwest peninsular quadrant; In Huelva, Cádiz, Málaga, Ceuta and Melilla will be in the form of strong or very strong showers and even accompanied by storm and very strong wind. 23 pic.twitter.com/iianxjdeoy – Aemet (@aemet_esp) February 27, 2025

A complicated panorama for those who intended to enjoy this festive weekend, which advanced the AEMET and has also confirmed Jorge Rey. Known as “the meteorologist” after predicting the arrival of Filomena, this 18 -year -old boy He has used the Cabañuelas To launch its forecast for these next days, warning of what will arrive in Spain coinciding with the carnival festival.

Jorge Rey advances cold and rainy carnivals throughout Spain

In the last video posted on his YouTube account, the teenager has warned that “A new Dana” Winter will return us, opening the doors to a few days in March marked by “The cold and the snowfall” In many Spanish cities.









Jorge Rey has explained that, although the models raise many variations, everything indicates that, as of this Friday, they will arrive in Spain “Strong storms that will above all affect the Mediterranean and south”. The most affected areas will be again Valencia, Barcelona, ​​Murcia, Seville, Cádiz, Málaga and Córdobaalthough we will also see some rainfall in areas of the center, such as Madrid, and in northern areas.

In the next few hours we will have “Two rainy fronts” affecting Spain: «One that comes more To the Canary Islands and another that will affect the rest of the country. Galicia will stay very aside, ”explained the Burgos adolescent in his video. Thus, the carnival will be passed through water in points of Extremadura, Andalusia, Castilla y León, Castilla-La Mancha or the Valencian Community, among others.

During this weekend we will also experience a Down in temperatures “for the arrival of continental cold”: “It will be a end of descents, fresh that arrives throughout Spain,” he said. All this could cause a Down in snowmen Severa: «In some cities a few centimeters of snow are already estimated. All models coincide in the arrival of Nevada, in some abundant places, ”said this meteorology fan.

The strongest snowfalls of these days could see them in some cities such as Burgos, Cuenca or Teruelespecially on Sunday and during the night from Sunday to Monday. Also in mountain areas of the center and north, where the accumulations could be large.

The date on which spring arrives in Spain according to Jorge Rey

The instability and cold that is expected during these first days of March will not last forever, as Jorge Rey has confirmed. And, according to the young meteorology fan, Cabañuelas already have a date for the end of winter and the arrival of the new station to Spain, thus changing time.

“March 20 ends winter”has advanced the meteorologist in this last video, explaining that later he will talk about what awaits us for the next few days of the month. Even so, he has advanced that «The last days of March the arrival of spring is clearly confirmed», Thus bringing a much warmer environment, but also the rains that characterize this time of the year.