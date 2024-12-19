“This is the third time I’ve used menstrual panties and blood always comes out around the edges”

This is about the third time I’ve used menstrual panties, and blood always comes out around the edges. Ainara

Congratulations on taking the step to try menstrual panties! Like everything, it has its own learning time and not all are the same.

“Is it possible that period symptoms get worse in summer? Is there anything I can do to make them better?”

I have been educating about menstruation since 2015 and in these almost 10 years I have been able to see how the menstrual panty evolved. I have even designed, together with a textile innovation team, my own collection of menstrual panties, and in this process, in which I have tried almost all the brands on the market, I have to confess that the important thing ends up being:

The material with which they are made

The design

The finishes

Maintaining one’s own panties

In order to give you a solution, we are going to look for the possible cause.

Panty quality

Right now there are thousands of options on the market, most of these options are copies of copies and there really is not much technology beyond the use of technical materials (such as those in sportswear). To differentiate a good quality menstrual panty from another, it is essential to look at these details:

1. The material It must be technical on the inside, breathable and, if possible, made of cotton in the entire part in contact with the body.

2. The seams: They must be reinforced and, if possible, sealed. How are they sealed? With a kind of laminate that prevents blood from moving to the sides, as in the photo.

3. The size: There are some panties with a larger absorption surface. I think that it is preferable for the panties to be a little larger and have more absorption surface, because no matter how good quality they are, if they are small like a thong, there is no space to absorb menstrual blood.

Absorption and use surface

We are too used to wearing panties and thongs that barely cover our pubes, that cover “just enough” and we must remember that our menstrual blood is somehow alivewhich flows through us and we cannot control the way it comes out. Sometimes the contractions will cause a lot of blood to come out at once, other times we will release drops little by little and sometimes we don’t even know how, but it comes out uncontrollably. This directly influences the experience we have with the use of menstrual panties.

No matter how good the quality of the panties is, we must remember that menstrual blood is fluid and that depending on the position in which we sit, the clothes we wear or simply our anatomy, it is very likely that the fluid will move and not stay right there. the center, just as happens with a compress, for example.

Look for a panty whose crotch surface (the part that is directly in contact with your vulva) is wide enough to cover all of your genitals, but not extremely wide that it bends too much and does not collect bleeding well. Furthermore, if the absorption surface is too firm or thick, it can also be counterproductive because it remains stiff and does not adapt to your autonomy. It must have a medium firmness.

Many times, when they start to stain, it is because they have reached their absorption limit and you have to change them.

How to wash them correctly?

The first thing to keep in mind when washing menstrual panties is that The products we use can directly affect its absorption. It is important to avoid:

Softening, since it waterproofs the fabrics and, therefore, does not absorb blood well.

Very dense soaps like Marseille soap, because it has the same waterproofing effect as the softener.

Search for a neutral soap, fluidwhich removes dirt well without damaging the fabric. You can use a stain remover or bleach from time to time, but you must remember that this can affect the quality of the fabrics, shortening their useful life.

When we wash a menstrual panty it is very important prewash. Although the materials with which they are made allow you to put them in the washing machine, it is advisable to rinse them first in cold water so that all the blood inside comes out and, if you can, rub them with a neutral soap to remove the thickest stain. Furthermore a tip Extra is that you soak them in cold water, a splash of white cleaning vinegar and a little salt. This will make the fabric, especially the seams, gradually release the blood embedded inside and make it easier to wash them later in the washing machine.

How to choose the right panties?

Choosing the perfect panty is difficult, so it is common to start with an affordable one to try and see if it convinces us before making a larger outlay on a higher quality panty. The good thing about The nice thing is that they last for years with the right care. and they not only serve to absorb menstruation, but you can use them as a complement to the menstrual cup, at times when it has not yet come down, but you feel that you are ready or simply when you need them, whether you are menstruating or not. Therefore, even if you have several in your drawer, it will never be a bad purchase since they are very versatile.

If you think that the ones you currently have are not as good as they could be, use them for times of low bleeding. Look for others with greater absorption and better quality that meet the aforementioned criteria and try combining them. The menstrual panty is too good an invention not to give it another chance.. I always advise giving any product that we use for the first time up to three menstrual cycles before deciding whether or not they are for you.

Finally, my advice would be to check the quality and size of the panties you have and change them more often to avoid leaks.

“I have questions about menstrual panties: how long are they effective? How should they be washed?”



Cheer up with this new step towards a healthier and more respectful menstruation.