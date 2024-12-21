There are only a few hours left until one of the most important events of the year in Spain begins. This Sunday December 22 The Extraordinary Draw of the Christmas Lottery 2024 is held. Millions of Spaniards are looking forward to the children of San Ildefonsofrom the Teatro Real in Madrid, sing the number of your tenth and, thus, become one of the lucky ones.

There are many prizes that are distributed throughout the morning, but there are some that generate more interest than others. One of them is, in addition to the jackpot and the second prize, the third prize.

Although you still have to wait a few hours to find out the winning combination for 2024, it is important to know how much money do you distribute and all the details about this Christmas Lottery award.

Where the third prize of the Christmas Lottery was won in 2023

The third prize of the 2023 Christmas Lottery was not known until 12:01 p.m. The lucky number was 31938. This award fell in full in Biar, Alicante.









How much money do you win with the third prize of the 2024 Christmas Lottery?

The third prize of the 2024 Christmas Lottery is one of the most desired, as it distributes a total of 500,000 euros for the series. This is equivalent to 50,000 euros per tenth and 2,500 euros for every euro played.

What is the probability of winning the third prize of the 2024 Christmas Lottery?

By purchasing a tenth of the 2024 Christmas Lottery, there is a 5% chance of winning an award. Nevertheless, taking third prize is even more complicated. There is only one chance in a hundred thousand (0.001%)just as happens with the jackpot and the second prize. Despite this, there are many who trust in luck and continue playing year after year.

Other awards linked to the third prize of the 2024 Christmas Lottery

Winning the third prize of the 2024 Christmas Lottery, as we have already seen, is quite complicated. However, there is no need to be disappointed because you can still opt for more awards that are directly linked to this. Grab your tenth and check it out.

Approaches to third prize : 2 prizes of 960 euros per tenth are distributed.

Last three figures of the third prize : 99 prizes of 100 euros per tenth are distributed.

Two last figures of the third prize: 999 awards of 100 euros per tenth are distributed.

How much money does the Treasury keep from the third prize of the 2024 Christmas Lottery?

Winners of an award greater than 40,000 euros are obliged to pay taxes, according to the legislation. The third prize falls within this group and, therefore, part of the money goes to the Treasury.

A person with a tenth of the third prize (50,000 euros) of the 2024 Christmas Lottery, after taking charge of a 20% tax, finally you will receive a total of 48,000 euros.

When can the third prize of the 2024 Christmas Lottery be collected?

It is important to know that there is a deadline in order to collect the money for the third prize of the 2024 Christmas Lottery. If it is not done within this time, the corresponding financial amount will be lost.

In total, there is a period of three monthswhich begins the same afternoon of the draw and once both the verifications of the numbers drawn and the computer processes are completed. Therefore, the lucky one can claim the prize from December 22, 2024 at 6:00 p.m. until March 22, 2025 at 6:00 p.m.

The State Lotteries and Betting Office warn that this year December 22 is a Sunday, so it is likely that financial entities will begin the jackpot payment process on Monday, December 23except for exceptions of opening on Sundays or holidays.

Where is the third prize of the 2024 Christmas Lottery collected?

The winner of the third prize of the 2024 Christmas Lottery must go to a financial entity authorized by the State Lottery and Betting Society (BBVA and CaixaBank). There you will be asked for the necessary documentation to comply with legal obligations. If the tenth has been shared, all participants must be present, each with their corresponding personal information.

How is the third prize of the 2024 Christmas Lottery collected?

The third prize of the 2024 Christmas Lottery is a jackpot. This means that the financial amount distributed is equal to or greater than 2,000 euros. In this case, the award is collected through a check or transferwhich is done immediately after having gone to the corresponding financial institution.

If the winner does not have an open bank account at the time of payment, they will not be able to receive the amount or create a new one for this purpose.