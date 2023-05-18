This thick X5 used to belong to the Special Interventions Service, but is now getting a second life as a ‘normal’ police car.

If you want to drive big buckets with the police, you have to go to the Special Interventions Service. Then you don’t have to drive a dull B-Class, but you get, for example, a fast Audi Q7 or BMW X5 under your ass. With that you can, for example, drive a hostage off the socks, just to name something crazy.

The DSI are no longer the only ones allowed to drive a BMW X5, because the police at Schiphol also used an X5 last week. This department is used to large SUVs anyway, because the predecessor of this X5 was a Touareg V6 TDI.

This X5 is a very nice upgrade, because this car comes from the DSI. And they don’t drive loafers. This is a thick X5 xDrive50i. The Outside Security Schiphol is therefore going from a V6 to a V8. It is good for 450 hp and 650 Nm of torque.

This makes this X5 the fastest eye-catching police car in the Netherlands. The Rapid Intervention Vehicles (the well-known Audi’s A6) cannot keep up with this X5, with their 286 hp and 620 Nm.

As you can see from the window pillars, the X5 is also armored. That is not a requirement for the Schiphol Outdoor Security, but it is of course a bonus. They drive in a thick box and they don’t have to bend over when bullets are fired. What more could you want as a police officer?

