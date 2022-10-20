In terms of appearance then, under the skin it is still just a good Opel Astra.

Opel was once a brand that mainly built a lot of boring cars, but also nice sporty cars. Unfortunately, Opel has discontinued the OPC department, just now that they have found a very nice and fresh design language. That is why it is a shame that we will never see an OPC version of the current Astra.

Opel recently presented the Astra GSe, but that is not much more than a smooth hybrid. In terms of appearance, Opel has also changed little. They just gave the Astra different rims and blacked out a part of the front bumper.

If you think that’s a bit cowardly, you can – as usual – go to Irmscher. They showed their version of the Opel Astra hatchback before, but now they also show the Sports Tourer.

With its thick bumpers and blue color, it is immediately reminiscent of the Opel Astra OPC Wagon from 2002, the first and last Astra OPC station wagon. The only difference is that with this Irmscher it is purely in the appearance.

The Irmscher kit consists of a front spoiler, a rear spoiler, side skirts and possibly some striping. There is also a choice of a range of Irmscher rims, in the sizes 18 and 19 inches. The Astra is also equipped with lowering springs that move the car 30 mm closer to the asphalt. Just be careful with thresholds with the bumper lip.

As mentioned, everything underneath is still standard with the Irmscher Astra Sports Tourer. So you have at most 225 hp and 360 Nm of torque, if you have ordered the Astra GSe from Opel. That is more than the Astra OPC Wagon had at the time, but that comparison is of course a bit wrong.

This article This is the thickest C-segment station of the moment appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

