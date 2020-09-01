Teleworking is here to stay. The coronavirus pandemic has accelerated this modality of non-face-to-face work and the Government and the social agents finalize a law that regulates remote work. This Tuesday both parties meet to agree on that law and according to the Ser string, who has had access to the document, the text speaks of “20% of the working day in three months”, that is to say, the worker would carry out his work at least one day a week from his home. In this sense, both the Government, as well as employers and unions, agree that all employees should be prevented from choosing Friday, so as not to fall into the “Friday at home” effect.

The new telework law also establishes that The company must notify the employment office of the agreements regarding telework that have been adopted “Within a period of no more than 10 days from when they are formalized.” In this communication, the company must detail:

The inventory of media delivered to the worker as well as its useful life.

as well as its useful life. A List of expenses that the worker may incur and that will be borne by the company.

A working hours and availability.

A explicit distribution of days worked inside and outside the company.

Likewise, the new law will recognize companies the right to control the working day of their employee, being able to “adopt the measures that it deems most appropriate of surveillance and control to verify compliance with their obligations and labor duties”, but they must always ensure the “dignity” of the worker in these control measures.

At the same time, workers will see their right to disconnect and not use their own computers or mobile phones protected, since the text indicates that “the company may not require the installation of programs or applications on devices owned by the worker.”

Labor staff of public administrations

This new teleworking law is in its final phase, but it has to overcome one last stumbling block that could prevent it from being signed this Tuesday. The Government does not contemplate that these measures be applied to the so-called “labor personnel” of the public administrations, but employers do request that they be subject to the same conditions than private company workers, to avoid losing “competitiveness”. For their part, the unions ask for “fairness” and that these workforce can also telework.

Whether or not this obstacle is saved, the Government intends that this law be applied slowly and gradually. In fact, the document to which the radio station has had access points out that the rule will only be fully applicable once three years have elapsed since its publication in the Official State Gazette (BOE).