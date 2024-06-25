The telecommunications sector is experiencing a period of great dynamism and transformation, driven by the growing demand for broadband services, the adoption of technologies such as 5G and the Internet of Things (IoT) and the rise of digital business. It is a strategic sector, which plays a crucial role in economic and social development: it generates employment, attracts investments and contributes significantly to Spain’s competitiveness in the technological ecosystem.

DIGI deploys and maintains its own fiber network, performing all installations with its own personnel. In the image, a technician in the Data Center. gorodenkoff (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

This context favours job opportunities within the sector. Between 2020 and 2021, jobs in telecommunications grew by 2.5%, a percentage higher than the general increase recorded by the services sector. It currently employs 1.3 million people, the equivalent of 2.4% of the total national employees.

Since its arrival in 2008, DIGI has established itself as a key player in the telecommunications landscape in Spain. Its business model, based on competitive rates and exceptional customer service, has democratized access to telecommunications and benefited millions of users. It stands out for being the company that generates the most employment, providing job opportunities in various areas such as networks, technical support, development of software, customer service and sales.

With more than seven million customers at the end of the first quarter of 2024, the operator (belonging to the multinational DIGI Communications) offers a wide range of services that include mobile, fixed and broadband telephony, available throughout the national territory. In addition, it is expanding its own fiber network, Fibra SMART, in the main urban centers, with which it already reaches more than 9.5 million homes and for whose deployment it has already invested more than 1,000 million euros.

All DIGI employees are hired directly and indefinitely, a rare practice in the telecommunications sector. In the image, a store in Bilbao. Juanma Aparicio

Almost 8,000 employees in Spain

Job growth at DIGI has significantly outpaced its market expansion. In the last five years, the company has multiplied its workforce by 25. In that same period of time it has multiplied its clients almost by 5 (going from 1.5 million to more than seven million today).

At the end of March 2024, DIGI had more than 7,750 employees, which represents an increase of 24% compared to the previous year and 4.2% more than the previous quarter. These data contrast with those of the Active Population Survey (EPA), which in the same periods recorded an annual increase in employment of 2.98% and a quarterly fall of -0.65%.

Not even exceptional circumstances, such as the pandemic, have stopped the pace of DIGI incorporations in Spain. During the state of alarm, it increased its workforce by more than 8%, going from more than 1,200 professionals in March 2020 to more than 1,300 at the end of June 2020. Furthermore, a year after the start of the health crisis, The telco had doubled its workforce, reaching more than 2,500 employees at the end of the first quarter of 2021.

Firm commitment to self-employment

All DIGI employees are hired directly and indefinitely, a rare practice in the telecommunications sector. This strategy, the company assures, allows them to offer high-quality products at competitive prices and guarantee personalized and efficient customer service, as well as rapid resolution of incidents compared to their competitors.

For example, DIGI deploys and maintains its own fiber network, performing all installations with its own staff. Even your call center only has direct employees. Furthermore, its workforce is not concentrated only in Madrid, but is distributed throughout the country. They have a presence in almost 40 cities with their own headquarters and warehouses.

“Delegations make things much easier to have employees in the area and bet on local talent,” they explain in DIGI. “In addition, we can be closer to our clients, which allows us to better understand their needs and direct our work to satisfy them. With the delegations we are also closer to local suppliers, which improves our efficiency levels. Likewise, delegations can collaborate with each other to share practices and resources.”

Job stability and social benefits

Creating a diverse and inclusive work environment is another of the telco’s goals. They have employees of more than 40 nationalities and actively promote equal opportunities.

The company also encourages career plans, promoting the development and growth of its workers. “We involve them in the process to understand their needs, while identifying the skills of each position. We strive to make our employees feel valued and committed to the company,” they say.

In addition to a competitive salary, DIGI employees enjoy a variety of additional benefits, including cell phone and fiber service to their homes, health insurance, and restaurant vouchers in most positions. In certain positions, advantages such as transportation or gasoline tickets are added.

The company offers more than 145 vacancies within the Commercial area and technical profiles are also requested, with more than 80 positions, for the Installations and software areas.

More than 370 job vacancies

DIGI continues to expand and expand its team. Currently, it has more than 370 active job offers throughout Spain. In its commitment to the deployment of its own fiber, it has more than 125 positions available in the Infrastructure area.

Likewise, it offers more than 145 vacancies within the Commercial area and technical profiles are also requested, with more than 80 vacancies, for the Facilities and Engineering areas. software.

DIGI has a presence throughout Spain and has vacancies in different autonomous communities. Thus, in Catalonia it has more than 60 positions, of which more than 20 are intended for the deployment of its own fiber or more than 35 positions in the Basque Country and the Valencian Community.

Through its employment website, DIGI facilitates the search for job opportunities, allowing interested parties to filter offers by province or area of ​​interest. In this way, candidates can quickly find the positions that best fit their profiles and professional aspirations.