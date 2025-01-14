The Seville City Council has witnessed the presentation of the shirt and medal for the Half Marathon 2025which will take place in the capital of Seville next Sunday, January 26 and for which ABC de Seville is the official media. The test, which this year celebrates its XXX edition, will experience a day of records as the largest participation in its history is confirmed, with 17,000 runners registered.

Silvia Pozodelegate of Sports and Health Promotion, has been in charge of unveiling the commemorative t-shirt and the medal, which this year focus their design on the figure of the Giraldillo to pay tribute to Seville and all the Sevillians who have always supported the celebration of this test for three decades.

At this presentation event, the delegate was accompanied by Ricardo Villenageneral coordinator of the Sports and Health Promotion area of ​​the Seville City Council; Julio Montespresident of the San Pablo Athletics Club, and Mateo Navajasfrom Create Events and Sports, organizers of the test.

The 2025 Seville Half Marathon, which sold out all available numbers four months before its celebration, is the first major sporting event of the year in Andalusia. In its 30th editionIn addition to breaking its participation record, it will have the largest number of women and foreign runners: almost 30% women at the starting line and more than 3,000 foreigners.









A powerful list of candidates

This edition will also have the most powerful elite starting list in its history, headed by the Spanish Adel Mechaalwhich debuts in the test, and for Esther Navarrete and Meritxell Soler in the female category. There will be more than 40 elite athletes fighting for victory.

All registrants will receive the official Half Marathon t-shirt as a gift when you collect your number and the ‘finishers’ medal will be obtained by those who are able to cross the finish line after completing the 21,097 meters of the route with start and finish at the Buenos Aires roundabout on January 26 starting at 9 a.m.yes.

It is about the Flattest half marathon in Europewith only five meters of height difference between its lowest and highest point, being a very favorable route to achieve great marks in the distance.

The Seville Half Marathon It is organized by the San Pablo Athletics Club and Create Events and Sportswith the collaboration of the Seville City Council, through the IMD; Quirónsalud; Hoka, as technical sponsor, and the sponsorship of Sprinter and Plátano de Canarias (the event belongs to the National Running Circuit Plátano de Canarias). Hyundai is the official car and Renfe, the official transport. It also has the collaboration of LifePro, CitySightseeing Sevilla, Aquadeus and Powerade, as well as the official media Soy Corredor, Sport Life and ABC de Sevilla.