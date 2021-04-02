Little by little more details of the Resident Evil movie are being revealed, the expected reboot that will arrive this year although not on the scheduled date. Although its release was initially planned for September 2021, the film will be delayed and will arrive somewhat later, on November 24. It is not, however, a delay that is too long and probably has to do with the blows of the health crisis caused by Covid-19. In any case, both the producer, the actors and the staff continue to release details of the film, including the official synopsis of the Resident Evil film, which the portal has echoed. Bloody disgusting. “What was once the home of the Umbrella Corporation, the pharmaceutical giant, is now a decaying Midwestern town. The company’s march devastated the city … threatened by an evil that lurks beneath the surface. When that evil is released, the citizens change forever. And a small group of survivors must collaborate to discover the truth hidden in Umbrella and make it through the night. “ As we already mentioned, the film will take the first three installments of the saga as its starting points. Although perhaps other characters from spin-offs appear in the film, even as a cameo. After all, the director has confessed to being a Resident Evil fan in previous interviews, so we may see some nod to games like Resident Evil Survivor or Resident Evil Oytbreak. In November we will leave doubts. In the meantime, remember that Resident Evil Village is just around the corner and that Capcom has shown new gameplay of the game.

//disable responsiveness //move slider next arrow for videos if (jQuery("#masterslider").length > 0){ slider.api.addEventListener(MSSliderEvent.VIDEO_PLAY , function(){ jQuery('.ms-nav-next').addClass('video-playing'); }); slider.api.addEventListener(MSSliderEvent.VIDEO_CLOSE , function(){ jQuery('.ms-nav-next').removeClass('video-playing'); }); } //hide various jQuery elements until they are loaded jQuery('#sticky-menus').show(); jQuery('.it-widget-tabs').show(); jQuery('.bar-label').show(); //jquery nav menus jQuery("#sticky-menu") .mmenu({ position: "left", zposition: "back", counters: true, dragOpen: true, header: { add: true, update: true, title: "Navigation" }, searchfield: true }, { selectedClass: "current-menu-item" }) .on( "opening.mm", function() { jQuery("#sticky-bar.admin-bar").not(".no-header").css("top", "110px"); jQuery(".contents-menu-wrapper").hide(); jQuery(".contents-menu-wrapper").css({ opacity: 0 }); } ) .on( "closed.mm", function() { jQuery("#sticky-bar.admin-bar").not(".no-header").css("top", "142px"); jQuery(".contents-menu-wrapper").show(); jQuery(".contents-menu-wrapper").css({ opacity: 1 }); } ); jQuery("https://www.somosxbox.com/asi-es-la-sinopsis-de-la-pelicula-de-resident-evil-que-retrasa-su-fecha/#section-menu-mobile") .mmenu({ position: "right", zposition: "back", counters: true, dragOpen: true, header: { add: true, update: true, title: "Sections" }, searchfield: true }, { selectedClass: "current-menu-item" }) .on( "opening.mm", function() { jQuery("#sticky-bar.admin-bar").not(".no-header").css("top", "110px"); } ) .on( "closed.mm", function() { jQuery("#sticky-bar.admin-bar").not(".no-header").css("top", "142px"); } ); //superfish jQuery('#sticky-menu ul').superfish({ hoverClass: 'over', delay: 500, animation: {height:'show'}, speed: 160, disableHI: true, autoArrows: false }); jQuery('#section-menu ul').superfish({ hoverClass: 'over', delay: 300, speed: 100, disableHI: true, autoArrows: false }); jQuery('.utility-menu ul').superfish({ hoverClass: 'over', delay: 500, animation: {height:'show'}, speed: 160, disableHI: true, autoArrows: false });

//hide scrollers until fully loaded jQuery('.explicit-inner').show(); jQuery('.trending-wrapper').show();

jQuery(".trending-content").smoothDivScroll({ manualContinuousScrolling: true, visibleHotSpotBackgrounds: "always", hotSpotScrollingStep: 4, hotSpotScrollingInterval: 4, touchScrolling: true }); jQuery(".explicit-content").smoothDivScroll({ manualContinuousScrolling: true, visibleHotSpotBackgrounds: "always", hotSpotScrollingStep: 4, hotSpotScrollingInterval: 4, touchScrolling: true }); jQuery(".trending-content .scrollableArea").addClass("loop");

//jquery ui slider jQuery('.form-selector').slider({ value: 5, min: 0, max: 10, step: 0.1, orientation: "horizontal", range: "min", animate: true, slide: function( event, ui ) { var rating = ui.value;

jQuery(this).parent().siblings('.rating-value').html( rating ); } });

//HD images if (window.devicePixelRatio == 2) { var images = jQuery("img.hires"); // loop through the images and make them hi-res for(var i = 0; i < images.length; i++) { // create new image name var imageType = images[i].src.substr(-4); var imageName = images[i].src.substr(0, images[i].src.length - 4); imageName += "@2x" + imageType; //rename image images[i].src = imageName; } } jQuery('a.featured-image').colorbox(); jQuery('.colorbox').colorbox(); jQuery(".the-content a[href$='.jpg'],a[href$='.png'],a[href$='.gif']").colorbox(); jQuery('.the-content .gallery a').colorbox({rel:'gallery'}); //placeholder text for IE9 jQuery('input, textarea').placeholder(); //insert content menu items jQuery(jQuery('#content-anchor-inner').find('.content-section-divider').get().reverse()).each(function () { var id = jQuery(this).attr('id'); var label = jQuery(this).data('label'); jQuery( '#content-anchor-wrapper' ).after( '

' + label + '

' ); });

var fromTop = 119; //attach scrollspy jQuery('body').scrollspy({ target: '.contents-menu', offset: fromTop });

//functions that need to run after ajax buttons are clicked dynamicElements();

//menu hover fx menuHovers();

});

//applied to elements within ajax panels function dynamicElements() { //portholes mouseovers jQuery(".portholes .porthole-link").hover( function() { jQuery(this).siblings(".porthole-color").stop().animate({ 'opacity':'.8' }, 150); jQuery(this).siblings(".porthole-layer").stop().animate({ 'opacity':'0' }, 350); jQuery(this).siblings(".porthole-info").find(".rating-wrapper").stop().animate({ 'opacity':'.9' }, 100); jQuery(this).siblings(".porthole-info").stop().delay(0).queue(function(next){ jQuery(this).addClass("active"); next(); }); }, function() { jQuery(this).siblings(".porthole-color").stop().animate({ 'opacity':'0' }, 550); jQuery(this).siblings(".porthole-layer").stop().animate({ 'opacity':'.9' }, 250); jQuery(this).siblings(".porthole-info").find(".rating-wrapper").stop().animate({ 'opacity':'0' }, 550); jQuery(this).siblings(".porthole-info").stop().delay(150).queue(function(next){ jQuery(this).removeClass("active"); next(); }); } ); //active hover jQuery(".add-active").hover( function() { jQuery(this).addClass("active"); }, function() { jQuery(this).removeClass("active"); } ); //image hovers jQuery(".active-image").hover( function() { jQuery(this).find('img').stop().animate({ opacity: .4 }, 150); }, function() { jQuery(this).find('img').stop().animate({ opacity: 1.0 }, 500); } ); jQuery(".the_content").hover( function() { jQuery(this).find('img').stop().animate({ opacity: .4 }, 150); }, function() { jQuery(this).find('img').stop().animate({ opacity: 1.0 }, 500); } ); //jQuery tooltips jQuery('.info').tooltip(); jQuery('.info-top').tooltip(); jQuery('.info-bottom').tooltip({ placement: 'bottom' }); jQuery('.info-left').tooltip({ placement: 'left' }); jQuery('.info-right').tooltip({ placement: 'right' }); //jQuery popovers jQuery('.popthis').popover(); //jQuery alert dismissals jQuery(".alert").alert(); //jQuery fitvids jQuery('.video_frame').fitVids(); //equal height columns equalHeightColumns(jQuery(".widget-panel")); equalHeightColumns(jQuery(".loop.grid .article-panel")); //if items are dynamically added on page load, need to account for new width resizeContentsMenu(); resizeStickyMenu(); }

//call equal height columns when window is resized jQuery(window).resize(function() { equalHeightColumns(jQuery(".widget-panel")); equalHeightColumns(jQuery(".loop.grid .article-panel")); resizeContentsMenu(); resizeStickyMenu(); });

//call equal height columns when widgets is resized jQuery("#widgets").resize(function(e){ equalHeightColumns(jQuery(".widget-panel")); });

//call equal height columns when main menu items are hovered since sub menus are //hidden and don't have heights until visible jQuery('body').on('mouseover', '#section-menu-full a.parent-item', function(e){ equalHeightColumns(jQuery("#section-menu-full ul.term-list, #section-menu-full li.post-list"), true); }); //equal height columns function equalHeightColumns(group, nolimit) { tallest = 0; width = jQuery(window).width(); group.each(function() { jQuery(this).removeAttr('style'); thisHeight = jQuery(this).height(); if(thisHeight > tallest) { tallest = thisHeight; } }); if(width > 991 || nolimit) { group.height(tallest); } }

var topOffset = 70; var barOffset = 208;

jQuery(window).scroll(function() { if (jQuery(this).scrollTop() > 110) { jQuery('#sticky-bar').addClass('fixed'); jQuery('#sticky-bar.logo-slide .logo a').stop().animate({ opacity: 1.0, left: '0px' }, 100); } else { if(!jQuery('#sticky-menu').is(':visible') && !jQuery("https://www.somosxbox.com/asi-es-la-sinopsis-de-la-pelicula-de-resident-evil-que-retrasa-su-fecha/#section-menu-mobile").is(':visible')) { jQuery('#sticky-bar').removeClass('fixed'); jQuery('#sticky-bar.logo-slide .logo a').stop().animate({ opacity: 0, left: '-100px' }, 500); } } if(jQuery(this).scrollTop() > 44) { jQuery('#sticky-bar').addClass('sticky-mobile'); } else { jQuery('#sticky-bar').removeClass('sticky-mobile'); }

//back to top arrow if (jQuery(this).scrollTop() < 150) { jQuery("#back-to-top").fadeOut(); } else { jQuery("#back-to-top").fadeIn(); } resizeContentsMenu(); resizeStickyMenu(); }); function resizeStickyMenu() { //see if compact versions of menus should be shown if(jQuery('#section-menu-full').length > 0) { var megaWidth = jQuery('.mega-menu').width(); if(jQuery('.mega-menu').length == 0) { var megaWidth = jQuery('.non-mega-menu').width(); } var standardWidth = jQuery('.secondary-menu-full').width(); var compactWidth = jQuery('.secondary-menu-compact').width(); var menusWidth = megaWidth + standardWidth; var compactMenusWidth = megaWidth + compactWidth; var logoWidth = jQuery('#sticky-bar .logo').width(); //var logoLeft = jQuery('#sticky-bar .logo').offset(); //logoWidth = logoWidth + logoLeft.left; var newWidth = jQuery('#new-articles').width(); var stickyWidth = jQuery('#sticky-menu-selector').width(); var randomWidth = jQuery('#random-article').width(); var controlsWidth = jQuery('#sticky-controls').width(); var barWidth = jQuery('#sticky-bar > .row > .col-md-12 > .container').width(); if(barWidth === null) barWidth = jQuery('#sticky-bar > .row > .col-xs-12 > .container').width(); var extraWidth = logoWidth + newWidth + stickyWidth + randomWidth + controlsWidth; var limitWidth = barWidth - extraWidth; //alert('megaWidth=" + megaWidth + "nstandardWidth=" + standardWidth + "nmenusWidth=" + menusWidth + "nlogoWidth=" + logoWidth + "nnewWidth=" + newWidth + "nstickyWidth=" + stickyWidth + "nrandomWidth=" + randomWidth + "ncontrolsWidth=" + controlsWidth + "nbarWidth=" + barWidth + "nextraWidth=" + extraWidth + "nlimitWidth=" + limitWidth); //mega menu alone passes limit if(megaWidth > limitWidth) { jQuery("#section-menu-full').hide(); jQuery('#section-menu-compact').show(); } //standard menu alone passes limit if(standardWidth > limitWidth) { jQuery('.secondary-menu-full').hide(); jQuery('.secondary-menu-compact').show(); } //both menus together pass limit if(menusWidth > limitWidth) { //first reduce standard menu jQuery('.secondary-menu-full').hide(); jQuery('.secondary-menu-compact').show(); //compact standard plus mega menu pass limit if(compactMenusWidth > limitWidth) { jQuery('#section-menu-full').hide(); jQuery('#section-menu-compact').show(); } } } }

function resizeContentsMenu() { //bookmark positioning if(jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').length > 0) { var menuOffset = jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').offset().top - topOffset; var newWidth = jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').width() - 2; var btnWidth = jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper ul.sort-buttons').width(); var lblWidth = jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper .bar-label-wrapper').width(); var wrapperWidth = jQuery('#main-content').width() - 2; var barWidth = btnWidth + lblWidth; if (barWidth > wrapperWidth) { jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').addClass('vertical'); } if (!jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').hasClass('vertical') && jQuery(this).scrollTop() > menuOffset) { jQuery('.contents-menu').addClass('fixed').width(newWidth); } else { jQuery('.contents-menu').removeClass('fixed').removeAttr('style'); } //show the menu after scrolling and hide after a while (only for vertical layout) if(jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').hasClass('vertical')) { if(!jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').is(':visible')) { jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').stop().fadeIn(100); } } } if(jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').hasClass('vertical')) { var newOffset = 68; jQuery('body').data()['bs.scrollspy'].options.offset = newOffset; // Set the new offset jQuery('body').data()['bs.scrollspy'].process(); // Force scrollspy to recalculate the offsets to your targets jQuery('body').scrollspy('refresh'); // Refresh the scrollspy. } }

//if disqus is active need to adjust anchor link from comments to disqus thread function disqusContentsMenu() { if (jQuery("#disqus_thread").length > 0){ jQuery("#comments-anchor-wrapper a").attr("href", "#disqus_thread"); } }

//hide contents menu 2 seconds after scrolling has stopped (function() { var timer; jQuery(window).bind('scroll',function () { clearTimeout(timer); timer = setTimeout( refresh , 1800 ); }); var refresh = function () { //only want to do this for vertical style and only if mouse is not currently hovering over the menu if(jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').hasClass('vertical') && jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper:hover').length == 0) { jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').fadeOut(1200); } }; })();

//hide contents menu after user mouses out (function() { var timer; jQuery('body').on('mouseenter', '.contents-menu-wrapper.vertical', function(e) { jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').stop(true, true).fadeIn(100); clearTimeout(timer); }); jQuery('body').on('mouseleave', '.contents-menu-wrapper.vertical', function(e) { clearTimeout(timer); timer = setTimeout( refresh , 1800 ); }); var refresh = function () { //only want to do this for vertical style and only if mouse is not currently hovering over the menu if(jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').hasClass('vertical') && jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper:hover').length == 0) { jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').fadeOut(1200); } }; })();

/** * Check a href for an anchor. If exists, and in document, scroll to it. * If href argument ommited, assumes context (this) is HTML Element, * which will be the case when invoked by jQuery after an event */ function scroll_if_anchor(href) { href = typeof(href) == "string" ? href : jQuery(this).attr("href");

//do not interfere with bootstrap carousels if(jQuery(href).length > 0 && !jQuery(this).hasClass('no-scroll')) { var fromTop = 118;

//subtract contents menu height (and margin) if(jQuery('.contents-menu-wrapper').hasClass('vertical')) { fromTop = fromTop - 51; }

// If our Href points to a valid, non-empty anchor, and is on the same page (e.g. #foo) // Legacy jQuery and IE7 may have issues: http://stackoverflow.com/q/1593174 if(href.indexOf("https://www.somosxbox.com/asi-es-la-sinopsis-de-la-pelicula-de-resident-evil-que-retrasa-su-fecha/#") == 0) { var $target = jQuery(href);

// Older browser without pushState might flicker here, as they momentarily // jump to the wrong position (IE < 10) if($target.length) { jQuery('html, body').animate({ scrollTop: $target.offset().top - fromTop }); if(history && "pushState" in history) { history.pushState({}, document.title, window.location.pathname + href); return false; } } } } } // When our page loads, check to see if it contains an anchor scroll_if_anchor(window.location.hash); // Intercept all anchor clicks jQuery("body").on("click", "a", scroll_if_anchor); //menu hovers function menuHovers() { jQuery(".menu .post-list a").hover( function() { jQuery(this).children('img').stop().animate({ opacity: .3 }, 150); }, function() { jQuery(this).children('img').stop().animate({ opacity: 1.0 }, 500); } ); } //new articles effects jQuery("#new-articles .selector").hover( function() { jQuery(this).addClass('over'); }, function() { jQuery(this).removeClass('over'); } ); jQuery("#new-articles .selector").click(function() { jQuery('#new-articles .post-container').animate({ height: 'toggle' }, 100, 'linear' ); jQuery(this).toggleClass('active'); }); //show search box jQuery("#menu-search-button").hover( function() { jQuery(this).toggleClass('hover'); } ); jQuery("#menu-search-button").click( function() { jQuery('#menu-search').fadeToggle("fast"); jQuery(this).toggleClass('active'); } ); //hide superfish more drop down on mobile if clicked again jQuery("#secondary-menu-selector").click( function() { if(jQuery('.secondary-menu-compact ul.menu').is(':visible')) { jQuery('.secondary-menu-compact ul.menu').hide(); } } ); //search form submission jQuery("#searchformtop input").keypress(function(event) { if (event.which == 13) { event.preventDefault(); var len = jQuery("#s").val().length; if(len >=3) { jQuery("#searchformtop").submit(); } else { alert("Search term must be at least 3 characters in length"); } } }); //email subscribe form submission jQuery("#feedburner_subscribe button").click(function() { jQuery("#feedburner_subscribe").submit(); }); //show login form jQuery("#sticky-login").click(function() { jQuery('#sticky-login-form').animate({ height: 'toggle' }, 100, 'linear' ); jQuery('#sticky-register-form').hide(); jQuery('#sticky-register').removeClass('active'); jQuery(this).toggleClass('active'); }); //show register form jQuery("#sticky-register").click(function() { jQuery('#sticky-register-form').animate({ height: 'toggle' }, 100, 'linear' ); jQuery('#sticky-login-form').hide(); jQuery('#sticky-login').removeClass('active'); jQuery(this).toggleClass('active'); }); //submit button hover effects jQuery(".sticky-submit").hover(function() { jQuery(this).toggleClass("active"); }); //login form submission jQuery(".sticky-login-form #user_pass").keypress(function(event) { if (event.which == 13) { jQuery("#sticky-login-form .loading").show(); jQuery("form.sticky-login-form").animate({opacity: "0.15"}, 0); event.preventDefault(); jQuery(".sticky-login-form").submit(); } }); jQuery("#sticky-login-submit").click(function() { jQuery("#sticky-login-form .loading").show(); jQuery("form.sticky-login-form").animate({opacity: "0.15"}, 0); jQuery(".sticky-login-form").submit(); }); //register form submission jQuery(".sticky-register-form #user_email").keypress(function(event) { if (event.which == 13) { jQuery("#sticky-register-form .loading").show(); jQuery("form.sticky-register-form").animate({opacity: "0.15"}, 0); event.preventDefault(); jQuery(".sticky-register-form").submit(); } }); jQuery("#sticky-register-submit").click(function() { jQuery("#sticky-register-form .loading").show(); jQuery("form.sticky-register-form").animate({opacity: "0.15"}, 0); jQuery(".sticky-register-form").submit(); }); //hide check password message jQuery(".check-password").click(function() { jQuery(this).animate({ height: 'toggle' }, 100, 'linear' ); }); //scroll all #top elements to top jQuery("a[href="https://www.somosxbox.com/asi-es-la-sinopsis-de-la-pelicula-de-resident-evil-que-retrasa-su-fecha/#top"]").click(function() { jQuery("html, body").animate({ scrollTop: 0 }, "slow"); return false; }); //image darkening jQuery('body').on('mouseenter', '.darken', function(e) { jQuery(this).find('img').stop().animate({ opacity: .4 }, 150); }).on('mouseleave', '.darken', function(e) { jQuery(this).find('img').stop().animate({ opacity: 1.0 }, 500); }); //reaction mouseovers jQuery('body').on('mouseenter', '.reaction.clickable', function(e) { jQuery(this).addClass('active'); }).on('mouseleave', '.reaction', function(e) { jQuery(this).removeClass('active'); }); // user rating panel display jQuery('body').on('mouseover', '.user-rating .rating-wrapper.rateable', function(e) { jQuery(this).addClass('over'); jQuery(this).find('.form-selector-wrapper').fadeIn(100); }); jQuery('body').on('mouseleave', '.user-rating .rating-wrapper', function(e) { jQuery(this).stop().delay(100) .queue(function(n) { jQuery(this).removeClass('over'); n(); }); jQuery(this).find('.form-selector-wrapper').stop().fadeOut(500); }); // user comment rating panel display jQuery('body').on('mouseover', '#respond .rating-wrapper.rateable', function(e) { jQuery(this).addClass('over'); jQuery(this).find('.form-selector-wrapper').fadeIn(100); }); jQuery('body').on('mouseleave', '#respond .rating-wrapper', function(e) { jQuery(this).stop().delay(100) .queue(function(n) { jQuery(this).removeClass('over'); n(); }); jQuery(this).find('.form-selector-wrapper').stop().fadeOut(500); }); // user comment rating jQuery( "#respond .form-selector" ).on( "slidestop", function( event, ui ) { var divID = jQuery(this).parent().parent().parent().attr("id"); var rating = jQuery(this).parent().siblings('.rating-value').html(); jQuery("https://www.somosxbox.com/asi-es-la-sinopsis-de-la-pelicula-de-resident-evil-que-retrasa-su-fecha/#" + divID + ' .theme-icon-check').delay(100).fadeIn(100); jQuery("https://www.somosxbox.com/asi-es-la-sinopsis-de-la-pelicula-de-resident-evil-que-retrasa-su-fecha/#" + divID + ' .hidden-rating-value').val(rating); });

//pinterest if(jQuery('#pinterest-social-tab').length > 0) { (function(d){ var f = d.getElementsByTagName('SCRIPT')[0], p = d.createElement('SCRIPT'); p.type="text/javascript"; p.async = true; p.src="https://assets.pinterest.com/js/pinit.js"; f.parentNode.insertBefore(p, f); }(document)); }

//facebook if(jQuery('#facebook-social-tab').length > 0) { (function(d, s, id) { var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = "https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/all.js#xfbml=1&status=0"; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk')); }

//WINDOW.LOAD jQuery(window).load(function() {

//flickr if(jQuery('#flickr-social-tab').length > 0) { jQuery('.flickr').jflickrfeed({ limit: 9, qstrings: { id: '' }, itemTemplate: '

'+ '' + '' + '' + '

' }, function(data) { }); }

//tabs - these must go in window.load so pinterest will work inside a tab jQuery('.widgets-wrapper .it-social-tabs').tabs({ fx: { opacity: 'toggle', duration: 150 } }); jQuery('#footer .it-social-tabs').tabs({ active: 2, fx: { opacity: 'toggle', duration: 150 } }); jQuery('.share-wrapper').show(); equalHeightColumns(jQuery(".loop.grid .article-panel")); disqusContentsMenu();

//show ads after mmenu is setup because it wraps the page in a div //causing google adsense to reload jQuery('.it-ad').animate({opacity: '1'}, 0);

});

jQuery.noConflict();

#synopsis #Resident #Evil #movie #delays #date