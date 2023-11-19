No one can deny that Angelina Jolie is one of the most respected actresses in Hollywood: she has millions of followers and has starred in box office hits throughout her career. However, she also carries with her painful episodes from the past.

In a highly tuned podcast, the ex-wife of Brad Pitt left many speechless. In this space, the protagonist of the film ‘Tomb Raider‘ He opened his heart and revealed that, around the age of 20, he had thoughts about ending his life.

Did Angelina Jolie pay a hitman to kill her?

According to the ‘Get Up Ok’ podcast, Angelina Jolie, 48, shared that, at a very difficult moment in her life, she had conversations with a hitman to end her life as a way to put an end to the problems she They tormented her in her youth. Even she was going to pay him.

“The person (the hitman) spoke to me very sweetly, he made me think about it for a month. And after a month and other things changed in my life and I survived again,” explained the actress.

Likewise, he considered that, by hiring a murderer to end his life, his loved ones would not suffer as much as they would in the case of a suicide.

“With suicide comes all the guilt of the people around you thinking that they could have done something (…) With the murder of someone, no one assumes a kind of guilty responsibility”revealed the protagonist of ‘Maleficent’years ago.

Why did Angelina Jolie change her mind and move on with her life?

Despite being almost determined to hire this hitman, a series of events occurred; and, thus, she changed her mind. Angelina Jolie, mother of six children (three adopted and three biological), confessed that she felt lucky for having resisted and strengthened her spirit to overcome that emotional crisis. Little did she know that years later she would become one of the most successful actresses in the world and she would have so many reasons to be happy.

“I survived my worst moments, my darkest moments, and I persevered. “I did not die young, and this is a great success: many artists could not bear what I was given.”the winner of an Oscar for the film ‘Girl, Interrupted’ finished in the category of best supporting actress.

Angelina Jolie was the protagonist of the Marvel film, 'Eternals'. Photo: Marvel Studios

