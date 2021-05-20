Murad Natsheh (Abu Dhabi)

After the news spread through the media and social networking sites about a surprise waiting for them to meet, “Voice of the Emirates” artist Aida Al-Minhali and Iraqi artist Aseel Hamim exchanged expressions of love and adoration in the words of the new duet song “Lyak”. It carries many emotional meanings written and created by His Highness Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The song was composed by Eida Al-Minhali himself, and he collaborated in distributing her music with Zaid Nadim and sound engineer Majid Saleh, in sound studios in the UAE. This is the first collaboration that brings together artists Aida Al-Minhali and Aseel Hamim. The song, “Liqayak,” was released hours ago on Aida Al-Minhali channel on YouTube, as part of a producer video that carried the lyrics of the song, in addition to showing it on various Emirati, Gulf and Arab radio stations. The beginning of the song says: My soul was surprised and my eyes believed you would meet you, my life and the dearest of those forgotten from the day of the feelings of love.