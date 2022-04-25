The State Public Employment Service (SEPE) provides aid, benefits and subsidies to the unemployed. Although the agency carries out regular reviews to verify that all the requirements are met when approving an aid and during its collection, an unemployed person may receive an aid unduly. If that happens and the beneficiary does not return the money within the appropriate period, the SEPE can sanction a surcharge.

Although the SEPE monitors the obligations when recognizing a benefit, a change in the economic and family situation may affect compliance with the requirements. This can happen when the unemployed person begins to work without informing the SEPE or the income ceiling is exceeded. If in this case, a benefit is received that does not correspond, the beneficiary has to return the money.

The unemployed person will receive a certified letter from the SEPE at their address, indicating the improper perception of the benefit. In the statement, it is indicated that there are 10 working days, since the notification is received, to present the allegations in the Employment office.

When the deadline has passed or the SEPE has received the document, the worker will receive the resolution. The worker will have 30 business days to claim the money back or return the amount received to SEPE. In the event that the worker has to return the money to the SEPE, he can request the installment of the payment.

In the event that 30 days elapse, without the amount having been returned or the installment payment requested, the SEPE will claim the money by means of enforcement, which has a 20% surcharge. This means that you will have to return 20% more than the amount that was initially improperly charged.