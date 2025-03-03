Beauty and well -being treatments, fashion products, food and drink, Exclusive experiences and stays in luxury hotels. This is what the gift bag called “Everyone Wins” (Everyone wins) that the nominees receive and not awarded in the categories of Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Delivery Actor, Best Actress of Delivery and Best Director, as well as the presenter of the Oscar ceremony.

For this edition, those who are not graceful with the precious statuette in the aforementioned categories may choose stays between three hotels from very different parts of the world: Five nights in the withdrawal of Wellnes Santani in Sri Lanka, four nights at the Joali Maldives and Joali Being of Maldives and three nights in a suite in a suite Cotton House Hotel de Barcelona, The Spanish representative in this list of luxury establishments.

Emblematic building

One of magnificent the halls of Cotton House. marriott.com

Located in the Gran Vía de las Cortes Catalanas, Cotton House is part of the Autographic Collection Seal of the Marriott International chain. It is located in the former headquarters of the Association of Cotton Manufacturers, an emblematic and representative building of the nineteenth century, an elegant air that is perceived, as soon as the entrance door, in its lobbyfollowed by a room that offers access to Two stairs: one of marble and one in spiral built in the 50s.

The hotel is located in the former headquarters of the Cotton Manufacturers Association, an emblematic and representative building of the nineteenth century

The old areas of the Hotel Albern Una library, several rooms and “lounge” where the bar and restaurant are located, a porch of glass and a terrace of 300 square meters. The hotel has 83 rooms, of which five are suites. The standard one night in room for two people starts from 415 euros.





The suite

Cotton House Damascus Suite Hotel in Barcelona. marriott.com

The Damascus Suite From the hotel, the accommodation included in the gift bag is located In the old boardroom of the cotton guildon the first floor of the hotel, the old noble zone of the building. In it, the colorful colorful ones of the high ceilings have been restored, the ornate moldings and marquetry parquet, All original of the nineteenth century. Arranged in a single large space, it has a wide balcony to the Gran Vía, one of the most emblematic streets of Barcelona, ​​and a 2×2 King Size Bed covered by a romantic canopy.

