Would you like it explore the depths of the sea and contemplate the majestic titanic aboard a tourist submarine? The company OceanGate Expeditions organizes annual expeditions.

These voyages under the sea offer to take exclusive tourists to see the famous Titanic and marvel at the depths of the sea.

According to the official Titanic Expedition website, began with successful expeditions to the wreck in 2021 and 2022, so he announced that he would return each year to further document the Titanic and its rate of deterioration.

He stressed that the expeditions are carried out respectfully, complying with the NOAA guidelines for the research, exploration and rescue of the RMS Titanic and the UNESCO guidelines for the preservation of underwater world heritage sites.

However, this voyage is not yet available to all travelers, only to qualified explorers, who can join the expedition as members of the specialized mission crew.

These scouts must cover their training and mission support fees to support science team participation and their own training.

OceanGate Expeditions explained a team of 6 specialists embark on the mission lasting 10, including eight at sea; however, the entire expedition consists of 5 stages.

When do the missions take place?

On the official site there are no specific dates of the missions, but it is known that they are performed during the summer of 2023 and onwards.

The approximate location is 380 nautical miles south of Newfoundland. 18 dives have been planned, and the maximum depth reached will be 3,800 meters (12,800 feet).

How much does it cost to ride the submarine?

This Titanic tour costs approximately $125,000 per person and takes a maximum of seven travelers, including one or two expert members.