Kylian Mbappé is Real Madrid’s number one goal and all the club’s efforts are directed towards us seeing him in white this summer. From the newspaper Brand that the Frenchman along with Erling Haaland are the only names that are on the list of reinforcements and until at least one of the two lands at the Santiago Bernabéu they do not plan to tackle other signings.
The operation to sign is complex, because PSG is a tough nut to crack and even if the player ends his contract in 2022 they will not let him leave at low cost. In Madrid they are aware that they need to raise at least 100 million euros to sign Mbappé and from the aforementioned media they point out that Florentino and José Ángel Sánchez have devised a plan so that the Madridistas’ dream comes true and the French pearl seen of white.
The first step of that plan is, as we mentioned at the beginning, to focus all efforts solely on Mbappé in the first place and Haaland as a second option. Second is the economic issue. The income of Real Madrid, like the rest of the clubs, has been reduced and the idea of the club is to profit from the transfer of players such as Luka Jovic, Brahim Diaz, Mariano, Kubo, Reinier or Dani Ceballos who could even be transferred for 30 million euros.
The most difficult thing for Mbappé to play at the Bernabéu next season is to convince PSG. The president of the French club, Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, has reiterated that his player does not move from Paris. Mbappé’s refusal to renew his contract and the pressure he can apply to force his exit will be key, although even PSG has won all the pulses that his players have thrown at him and he would have no problem with him leaving for free next summer. However, since Brand They point out that Florentino still trusts that it is Al-Khelaïfi himself who calls him to negotiate the signing of the player.
Latest news and rumors from the transfer market: Jack Grealish, Jordi Alba, Erling Haaland and more
Latest information on the transfer market for next season.
Ángel Orelien, the ‘Panamanian jewel’ who will play in Cruz Azul’s first team
The Panamanian Ángel Orelien has become part of the first team of Cruz Azul after the disappearance of Cruz Azul Hidalgo
Liverpool joins the fight for the signing of Kylian Mbappé
Liverpool also want to sign French striker Kylian Mbappé
Kylian Mbappé would have asked to leave PSG
The French striker, as revealed in RMC Sport, has informed Paris Saint-Germain that he wants to leave the club
And while in Madrid they do not deviate from their objective, Mbappé will not say anything about his future until the end of the European Championship. We will see if then he gives the Madridistas a joy or Florentino has to forget about him momentarily and focus on Haaland.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_en, and our Twitter account, @ 90minespanol!
Leave a Reply