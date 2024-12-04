One of the diseases with the largest number of patients in Spain is dementia: according to the data of the Spanish Society of Neurology (SEN) There would be around 900,000 cases.” Among them, the majority dementia is Alzheimer’s disease, with about 800,000 cases.

What is dementia?

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), “dementia is a syndrome which can be caused by a number of diseases that, over time, destroy nerve cells and damage the brain, usually leading to deterioration of cognitive function (i.e., the ability to process thought) beyond what could be considered a common consequence of biological aging”.

There are previous symptoms and behavioral changes that can anticipate dementia. One of them, for example, “is hide objects and things, look for lost things, accumulate things to ‘keep them safe’, move objects around“, according to what they say from the Alzheimer’s Association of San Diego (USA).

Other behaviors and behaviors

The following behaviors are also common behaviors in people who may suffer from dementia:

Agitation: fidget, pace, or scream.

Assault: verbal arguments or threats of harm.

Hallucinations: see, hear, smell, taste or feel things that are not there.

Delusions: believe in things that are not real.

Paranoia: believing that others are stealing from you or lying to you.

Evening restlessness: irritability or confusion in the evening.

Refusing to complete tasks: personal hygiene, eating, taking medications.

Early symptoms of dementia

The World Health Organization (WHO) highlights the early symptoms that can warn of a high risk of suffering from dementia. Thus, they emphasize, the person “have mood or behavior changes before memory problems begin”. Symptoms worsen over time and most people with dementia will need help in their daily lives.





These are the early symptoms of dementia:

forget things or recent events.

Lose or misplace things.

Be lost when walking or driving.

Feeling out of place, even in familiar places.

Lose track of time.

Difficulties solving problems or making decisions.

Problems following conversations or when finding the words.

Difficulty performing usual tasks.

Calculation errors when visually judging how far away objects are.

