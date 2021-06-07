A British court has heard a smuggler accused of smuggling rare baby snakes worth up to $75 million, but he does not remember where he stashed his earnings due to dementia, according to the British newspaper, The Sun.

Smuggler Gilbert Khoo, 67, found it extremely difficult to remember where he stashed his smuggling profits.

According to “Sky News” Arabia, Gilbert Khoo, who lives in the British region of Chessington, had boasted of his wealth by posting a picture of him carrying pieces of gold, the source of which was the profits of his smuggling operations for 3 years, as he was smuggling small snakes to the Far East.

Khoo was convicted of animal smuggling in March and given a two-year suspended prison sentence, but prosecutors said the assets had “disappeared”, noting that he had no recollection of where they were.

On the other hand, Kho’s lawyers stated that their client had been diagnosed with dementia, stressing that he did not remember where he put his profits, and as a result, Judge Jeffrey Begden QC postponed the hearing at Southwark Crown Court in South London, saying: “You must be The money is somewhere.”