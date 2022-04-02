He would never have imagined returning to live a life worthy of the name. But the abandoned puppy finds home, a real home forever. And together with his human family also finds a sister hairy, a sweet purebred dog Pitbullwho from the very first day took care of him with love and dedication.

Photo source from celebridadesnews Instagram video

This is the Fred’s storyabandoned to himself when he was still very small on a dirt road in Vitória da Conquista, a municipality in Brazil in the State of Bahia, part of the mesoregion of Centro-Sul Baiano and the micro-region of Vitória da Conquista.

Fred was alone, he was hungry, he couldn’t count on anyone. Until he met a kindhearted person who decided to take him away from all that suffering, saving his life and welcoming him into his home. That person is called Joyce Almeida.

In a video that soon went viral on the celebritynews Instagram channelthe puppy’s arrival in the new home is told, including hot baths, bowls full of good food, a nice quiet rest and even new people and dogs to meet.

Fred, in fact, after having rested for a while, met Kyara, his new sister, a Pitbull dog. She’s much bigger than him and she’s always frowning, but Kyara has been taking care of her younger brother Fred from that day on.

Photo source from celebridadesnews Instagram video

Abandoned puppy finds a home, his new home forever

The publication had more than 190,000 likes and around 550 comments – everyone is touched by the happy ending of poor Fred, who has finally found his forever home. A welcoming place where he will always feel safe and loved.

Photo source from celebridadesnews Instagram video

All dogs deserve a home like hers!