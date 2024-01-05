Stellar Blade is one of the most anticipated games of 2024 for all users of the PlayStation 5. This title is being developed by Shift Up, a South Korean studio that has earned a positive reputation for its mobile games. However, with this new project they plan to delve fully into the AAA world, something that can be easily noticed with the visual section. Thus, It was recently revealed who is the person responsible for the protagonist's model.

Although the game trailers could hint that the protagonist of Stellar Bladeknown as Eve, is a completely original model, The truth is that Shift Up took Shin Jae Eun, a South Korean model, as its main inspiration. Recently, it was revealed that the studio completely scanned the girl's body to create a 3D design of the protagonist.

🟡Wanna know a fun fact before jumping into #NewYear2024 ?? 🧐 in #StellarBlade, our protagonist Eve body figure was actually based on a 3D scan of the Korean model Shin Jae-eun! 🤯🌟@StellarBlade currently has a release window scheduled for 2024, follow us to stay… pic.twitter.com/TsdkCFBviM — Stellar Blade/ #NIKKE /Destiny Child/ 🙏 + 🎲 = 🍑 (@ShiftUpWorld) December 31, 2023

Although at the moment we do not have many details, the few trailers we have of Stellar Blade have caused a series of comparisons with NieR: Automatasomething that makes sense when we consider that they are both hack and slash starring a girl.

Stellar Blade It will arrive exclusively on the PlayStation 5 at some point in 2024. While there is no specific information at the moment, it is likely that we will get a new look at this title during the rumored State of Play in February. On related topics, you can learn more about this title here.

Editor's Note:

Stellar Blade It looks like an extremely striking game. Considering that more and more studios from China, South Korea and the rest of Asia have finally begun to delve into the development of games for consoles, it will be interesting to see how this installment will fare, as it will be a reference point for future productions. of this type.

Via: ShiftUpWorld