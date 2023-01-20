the brazilian footballer Dani Alves was sent this Friday to preventive detention without bail by a Spanish judge after being accused of sexual assault on a woman in a Barcelona nightclub.

‘El Periódico’, a Catalan newspaper, revealed the statement that the young woman gave to the Spanish authorities, in which recounted how the soccer player would have locked her in a bathroom in the VIP area of ​​the nightclub, where he would have raped her.

your statement

According to the statement that the young woman gave to the Mossos on the night of December 30, the day the sexual abuse occurred, and to which the Catalan newspaper had access, she went to the disco with two friends and they were invited to the VIP zone of the place by a group of Mexican people.

Although the young woman assured at first that they declined the offer, “the client insisted and the waiter remarked that it is a friend,” the newspaper says. Later they approached a VIP table, where one of those present was Dani Alves.

He forced her to give him a fellatio to which she actively resisted, slapped her, lifted her off the ground and penetrated her until ejaculating

According to the alleged victim’s version, the 39-year-old soccer player “immediately began fooling around with the three of them, sticking to them a lot and touching them.” Minutes later, Alves would have stood behind the woman, would have taken her hand with force and would have brought it to his penis.

Apparently, the gesture would have been repeated several times despite the refusal of the young woman. Then, according to her account, the player pointed to a door and “ordered her to follow him and enter.”

The door led to a bathroom, where “Alves forced her to sit on top of him, pushed her to the ground, forced her to give him fellatio, which she actively resisted.slapped her, lifted her off the ground and penetrated her until he ejaculated,” according to the complainant and revealed by ‘El Periódico’.

After the alleged assault, the victim went to the Hospital Clínic de Barcelona, ​​where an examination was performed to search for biological remains. Two days later, the young woman reported the events to the Mossos d’Esquadra, to whom she handed over the medical report and the clothes she was wearing at the disco.

