Less is less and less for the great event of the ‘running’ to the Spanish capital, a Zurich Marathon of Seville that this 2025 fulfills its XL edition and of which ABC of Seville It is an official sponsor. During these days, various parallel activities are already being carried out with which The organization of this test seeks to decline even more the event; One of them is the 5K Breakfast Run, a previous warming race takes place that Saturday, February 22.

In these parallel activities, the possibility of participating in the 14,000 registered runners For the Zurich Marathon of Seville this Sunday, also assuming this number of participants a historical record. Of course, among that large number of people, Each one will have their own purposes in the race of this February 23, which at the same time leads them to have a specific starting point.

Zurich Marathon Exit drawers from Seville

It was on January 27 the deadline that was set for participants to fill in the registration form, in which they should Specify the times for the assignment of output drawers. In addition, according to the regulations, valid times will be considered, and therefore accredited, those that have been carried out in the last two years in approved evidence. In this sense, as detailed by the Organization of the Zurich Marathon of Seville In a section of your websitethere will be fourteen output drawers By the time at 08.30 on this Sunday, February 23, the departure gun from the Paseo de las Delicias is given.

World elite World: White and dorsal color 1 to 85.

World Women’s Elite: Yellow and dorsal color from F251 to F300.

Male elite: pink and dorsal from 86 to 250.

Female elite: orange and dorsal color from F301 to F400.

Men’s wheelchairs: gold and dorsal color from 401 to 420.

Way wheelchairs: gold and dorsal color of F421 to F430.

Military Military Championship: Without color and dorsal from 431 to 550.

<2H 45 ': Red and dorsal color 541-1.300.

2h 45 ‘ – 3h: green and dorsal color from 1,301 to 2,750.

3h – 3h 15 ‘: black and dorsal color from 2,851 to 4,400.

3h 15 ‘ – 3h 30’: light blue and dorsal color 4,401 to 8,000.

3h 30 ‘ – 3h 45’: purple and dorsal color from 8,001 to 10,300.

3h 45 ‘ – 4h: gray and dorsal color from 10.301 to 12,950.

> 4h: dark blue and dorsals from 12,951 until the end.

As seen in the previous list, the fourteen output drawers of the Hispanic marathon are distinguished by categories, colors and range of dorsals. As a novelty, with respect to last year, a drawer for the runners of the Military Spain Championship.









Zurich Liebres Marathon from Seville

Also, as in previous editions, an important role in the Zurich Marathon in Seville plays it The hares, also known as ‘Pacers’. These are runners whose main function is to mark a constant rhythm for help other participants reach the goal in a certain timeso they are usually experienced athletes with the capacity to maintain established speed. In addition, they can be withdrawn before the goal (which will close at 2:30 p.m. on the Paseo de las Delicias) or complete it. In this sense, as last year, the Hispanic marathon will have eight categories of hares, who They will leave the front output drawers with some distinctive elementso that they can easily identify themselves throughout the 42,195 meters of the circuit.

<2H 45 '

<3h

<3h 15 '

<3h 30 '

<3h 45 '

<4h

<4h 30 '

<5h

It should be noted that these hares will not only help the professional corridors who participate this Sunday in the Zurich Marathon in Seville, but to all those who meet in this test. So, sor work improves the performance of the participants and contributes to the career strategy and the distribution of the effort.