Just a few minutes away from the start of the Copa America final, the National coach Néstor Lorenzo announced the starting lineup of players who will face Argentina in the Copa América final match, which will be played at the Hard Rock Café stadium in Miami.

In the press conference prior to the match against Uruguay on July 9, the Argentine coach said that the roster is available and for the most important match of the tournament, The only loss for the tricolor will be right back Daniel Muñoz (Crystal Palace player) after being sent off against the Charrúas following the assault on Manuel Ugarte.

Camilo Vargas

Santiago Arias – Davinson Sanchez – Carlos Cuesta – Johan Mojica

Richard Rios – Jefferson Lerma

John Arias – James Rodriguez – Luis Diaz

John Cordoba

The most recent victory by the national team against the Albicelestes was on June 15, 2019, in the first round of the Copa América in Brazil. With goals from Roger Martínez in the 71st minute and Duván Zapata in the 86th, Colombia won the match against coach Lionel Scaloni in a Group B match.

Argentina, for its part, confirmed the following headline:

Emiliano Martinez

Gonzalo Montiel – Cristian Romero – Lisandro Martinez – Nicolas Tagliafico

Rodrigo De Paul – Enzo Fernandez – Alexis Macallister

Angel Di Maria – Julian Alvarez – Lionel Messi

DT: Lionel Scaloni.

