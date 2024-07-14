Just a few minutes away from the start of the Copa America final, the National coach Néstor Lorenzo announced the starting lineup of players who will face Argentina in the Copa América final match, which will be played at the Hard Rock Café stadium in Miami.
According to the criteria of
In the press conference prior to the match against Uruguay on July 9, the Argentine coach said that the roster is available and for the most important match of the tournament, The only loss for the tricolor will be right back Daniel Muñoz (Crystal Palace player) after being sent off against the Charrúas following the assault on Manuel Ugarte.
Camilo Vargas
Santiago Arias – Davinson Sanchez – Carlos Cuesta – Johan Mojica
Richard Rios – Jefferson Lerma
John Arias – James Rodriguez – Luis Diaz
John Cordoba
The most recent victory by the national team against the Albicelestes was on June 15, 2019, in the first round of the Copa América in Brazil. With goals from Roger Martínez in the 71st minute and Duván Zapata in the 86th, Colombia won the match against coach Lionel Scaloni in a Group B match.
Argentina, for its part, confirmed the following headline:
Emiliano Martinez
Gonzalo Montiel – Cristian Romero – Lisandro Martinez – Nicolas Tagliafico
Rodrigo De Paul – Enzo Fernandez – Alexis Macallister
Angel Di Maria – Julian Alvarez – Lionel Messi
DT: Lionel Scaloni.
LAST NEWS
#starting #lineup #Colombian #National #Team #face #Argentina #Copa #America #final
Leave a Reply