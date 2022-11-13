We immediately have the grid for the 2022 Brazilian GP for you. There are changes again.

Formula 1 remains an exciting sport. Yesterday we saw a very entertaining sprint race. Probably also because Verstappen could not get his Red Bull up to speed at all compared to the Ferraris and in particular the Mercedes.

But a lot happened in the 24-lap race. So much that the race management still has to hand out some penalties. That is a little less fun of the sport: because yesterday’s result is not today’s starting position!

A few drivers had to appear before the stewards yesterday. Initially, Hamilton, Ricciardo and Zhou were called to account. They were in the wrong position in their profession. Because the boxes are somewhat smaller than normal and all three drivers did not benefit from the situation, it was decided not to penalize them.

Dan Sainz. He will be penalized 5 places for a change of engine. Perhaps they want to imitate last year’s Mercedes at Ferrari and so can open that gate fully.

Starting grid Brazil 2022

The most notable penalty is for Fernando Alonso. As was often the case last race, he could be heard well over the on-board radio. Once again he was at odds with his teammate, Esteban Ocon. Despite the fact that Alonso stands out more this season with his sporting achievements, it is secretly Ocon who scores better in qualifying and the races.

Both drivers had to report to race management after the race. During the race it was clear who blamed Alonso:

I lost the wing. Thanks to you know who’ Fernando Alonso, a bit salty to his teammate.

Well, well, well Fernando. That’s not very friendly! Esteban, of course, doesn’t have to go off his feet to let His Spanish Royal Highness Fernando pass. The FIA ​​felt the same way and decided Alonso to give a time penalty of five seconds. As a result, Alonso drops from P15 to P18. Interesting detail, Ocon benefits from that punishment.

UPDATE:

Yuki Tsunoda starts from the pit lane. His car has a new floor and some changes have been made to the wing. It also gets a new rear wing. Finally, changes have been made to the Because this is not allowed according to the parc ferme rules, he has to start from the pitlane.

Just to clarify, here’s the starting solution for the 2022 Brazilian GP:

Russell Hamilton VERSTEP Perez Leclerc norris Sainz Magnussen Vettel gasly Ricciardo Schumacher Zhou bottas Stroll Ocon Alonso Latina Albon Tsunoda (P)

If there are any changes, this article will be updated.

