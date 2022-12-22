Who do you expect to be sportsman of the year 2022?

It’s the end of the year. That means we’re going to do something that really doesn’t make sense. We will compare things that you cannot compare and then come up with a list in the form of a top 10 or top 3. Or at least a winner.

When it comes to music, we can mainly conclude that the voting boomers have a fairly limited developed taste in music: otherwise you will not vote for Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody (if you do choose Queen, go for Brighton Rock).

Sportsman of the Year 2022

Here at the editorial office, everywhere in every Dutch comment section and for all motorsport fans, it was quite easy to name the best sportsman of the year 2022. Adrian Newey. Oh no, that’s what the slightly more sour-minded British keyboard heroes have chosen. No, of course it’s Max Verstappen. This is the third time he has received this award. He leaves Harrie Lavreysen (track cycling) and Thomas Krol (skating) behind.

Verstappen is therefore on a par with Pieter van den Hoogenband. Incidentally, there are athletes who have won it four times: Ard Schenk, Epke Zonderland and the inimitable Anton Geesink.

Quite rightly so of course

Of course it is right that Verstappen wins this title. He won the world championship with great force majeure. Not only against his competitors, but also against his teammate.

Of course it is difficult to compare with track cycling, skating, bobbin lace and nail pooping, but still: congratulations Max! He himself could not be there to receive the prize, but his sister Victoria did the honors.

Irene Schouten became the sportswoman of the year 2022. She won three gold and one bronze during the Olympic Games in Beijing. She also became world all-round champion en passant. In addition to being world champion, she also became Olympic champion. Isn’t that actually better or did she just have the best Frisian runners?

