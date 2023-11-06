The lights inside the cavernous McCourt space at The Shed had been dimmed and mystical background music was playing. “Your tour starts in five minutes,” a recorded voice announced to the roughly 200 people gathered there one night last month.

A curtain opened, revealing a 50-ton suspended, spherical concert hall that glowed red and orange.

There were whispers among audience members that the room, called the Sonic Sphere, resembled a spaceship, Epcot, a disk sphere or the Death Star.

Some joked that he might take flight during the nearly 70-minute program, a listening session of Steve Reich’s “Music for 18 Musicians.” Others hoped for a more spiritual experience.

“I want to get lost in the sound,” said Stephen Ross, an architect, as he climbed a staircase toward the main entrance. “I want to be transported.”

The Sonic Sphere, the realization of a modernist dream by German composer Karlheinz Stockhausen, aspires to be a new kind of listening experience: surrounding the audience with 124 meticulously arranged speakers and an array of lights that change color with the music.

Until July 30, the Sonic Sphere is offering listening sessions of music remixed for its spatial sound design, including The xx’s first album from 2009.

The program also includes playlists by DJs Yaeji and Carl Craig, and live performances by pianist Igor Levit, performing “Palais de Mari” by Morton Feldman, with visual accompaniment by Rirkrit Tiravanija.

The Shed’s iteration of the Sonic Sphere—overseen by a team that includes British entrepreneur Ed Cooke—is the 11th and largest, with a diameter of about 20 meters and capacity for about 250 people, who sit or lie down on areas with networks.

“It’s about a change in consciousness that leaves a memory,” Cooke said of the project.

Stockhausen conceived a spherical concert hall known as the Kugelauditorium, a version of which was erected at the 1970 World Exhibition in Osaka, Japan. Crowds of music lovers visited the place, but the idea never took off.

Since 2021, Cooke and his team have revived the concept, building Sonic Spheres in France, the United Kingdom, Mexico and the United States. Each time, the room has grown larger; The first, in the Château du Feÿ commune in northern France, was 3 meters in diameter and cost about a thousand dollars.

The New York version has 1,178 steel struts, 3,200 meters of fabric and 12 structural cables that support the sphere from the ceiling. The result is the first Sonic Sphere to be suspended in the air, at a cost of more than $2 million, with much of the financing from investors and technology entrepreneurs.

Alex Poots, the artistic director of The Shed, who earlier in his career worked with Stockhausen, mentioned that the goal of the Sonic Sphere was to return the focus to sound.

“Today we talked about going to see a concert, which is kind of crazy,” he said. “We are so dominated by the visual. Here we are returning music to the center of the experience and that is really beautiful and important.”

At the “Music for 18 Musicians” session last month, the audience had a range of opinions about the venue.

Ryan Mannion, a software engineer in New York, said he was able to lose himself in the music: “I was just relaxing and closing my eyes and enjoying it.” However, some found the experience too loud and too long. “There were times when it was sublime, but not always,” said Sarah Watson, an executive coach.

Watson’s 9-year-old daughter, Matilda Morton, said, “It was very overwhelming.”

Next year, the sphere will move to the West Coast of the United States or a location in Europe.

Cooke said he hopes the agility and accessibility of spheres, which can be built and taken down relatively quickly, will allow them to become more common.

“People are increasingly impatient to come together and experience rich and transformative things,” he said.

By: JAVIER C. HERNÁNDEZ