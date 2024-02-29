Joost Klein, who will represent the Netherlands in the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest, submitted his entry on Thursday Europapa presented during a special afternoon broadcast of The Evening Show by Arjen Lubach. The song is mainly sung in Dutch but contains many references in other European languages. Klein presented the entry in a blue jacket with absurdly high shoulder pads, which he said he designed himself on his iPad. The AVROTROS selection committee previously described the song as “a hit that can conquer the whole of Europe”. Hardstyle DJ Paul Elstak also contributed to the song, according to Klein.

More than six hundred artists had registered to represent the Netherlands at the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmö in May. Klein ran his campaign with the slogan 'Joost Klein, dream big'. In videos on social media he presented himself “as perhaps not the best singer”, but an artist with a lot of creativity and his own story. Became Klein in December officially elected as a Dutch entry.

About Europapa Klein said Thursday: “It's kind of a letter I wrote to my father. He taught me that the world actually has no borders.” Klein lost his parents at a young age, and referred to them in an interview with 3FM after he was selected: “I used to watch with my parents, I was glued to the TV, every year. It is an honor to represent the Netherlands and I will do everything I can to achieve the best result. At the end of the day you will be proud.”

Friesenjung

In recent years Klein has played at major festivals and performed at the largest stage in Lowlands on. Klein won the 2023 Pop Prize in January, which is awarded annually to the artist who has made the most important contribution to Dutch pop music. The jury wrote: “In his songs he translates the chaos of being young, problems with his mental health and the lack of help options. That this resonates with his target group and gives them strength became more clear than ever in the past year.”

Klein's eclectic sound is already internationally appreciated: in Germany, Switzerland and Austria he had a number 1 hit last summer with his German hardstyle-like song 'Friesenjung'. The song has almost 120 million streams.

Also read

Joost Klein to the Eurovision Song Contest: from tireless party act to pop hero of a new generation