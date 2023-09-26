This Tuesday, the European Commission (EC) identified X, formerly Twitter, as the social network in which the highest proportion of disinformation is disseminated. and called on online platforms to adjust their anti-disinformation strategies to the reality of the war in Ukraine and the possibility of interference in the 2024 European Parliament elections.

The data was compiled in the report of a pilot program published at the same time as the new implementation reports on the large platforms of the European code of practice against disinformation, a series of voluntary commitments to fight disinformation to which they have adhered. platforms such as TikTok, YouTube, Google or Facebook and from which X distanced itself last May.

Although Elon Musk removed the pilot.



“X is the platform with the highest rate of disinformation content,” summarized the vice president of the European Commission for Values ​​and Transparency, Vera Jourová, at a press conference.

The Czech commissioner stressed that the actors and entities that promote disinformation tend to have many more followers than verification platforms that counter their content and are, generally, more recent users on these platforms than those who are not dedicated to disseminating this type of misinformation.

(Also read: Colombian journalist who cried out for help to treat strange cancer in the US dies.)

X, the platform that Elon Musk bought.

In the three countries selected for the pilot study, X recorded the highest ratio of messages with misinformation among sensitive content, the highest proportion of reactions to misinformation content versus normal content and the highest percentage of disinformation actors within the total number of users, between 8 and 9%.

Jourová insisted that, despite its departure from the code, the European Commission is monitoring.

(Also: The US includes alias ‘Chiquito Malo’, leader of the ‘Gulf clan’, on the Clinton list)

“I was not happy when Twitter left the code because until then we had good cooperation with them and their experts. Now we have a comparison and this can serve as evidence that the code works and that its signatories are making a significant difference,” Jourová said.

Google, for example, reports that it managed to prevent €31 million in advertising revenue from reaching disinformation actors in the EU. and rejected 141,823 political advertisements for not being able to verify the identity of the person financing them.

Google managed to prevent €31 million in advertising revenue from reaching disinformation actors in the EU. See also War in Ukraine: Several explosions shake Kyiv Photo: iStock /Capture: Chrome

On Facebook, 95% of users who encounter content verified as disinformation choose not to share it and 37% cancel sharing them when they receive the warning that they are about to spread misinformation, a figure that falls to 29.9% on TikTok.



The Chinese video platform, on the other hand, reported that it has removed 140,635 videos that violated its disinformation policy. and that together they accumulated more than 1,000 million views; Microsoft also prevented or limited the creation of more than 6.7 million fake LinkedIn accounts.

(Keep reading: Emotional letter from Ana María Serrano’s mother to friends of the young victim of feminicide)

In parallel, the European Commission presented this Tuesday a database in relation to the Digital Services Law, which seeks to ensure that internet platforms or search engines moderate content with the aim of protecting citizens and democracy.

In this registry, users will be able to consult statistics, search for specific statements of reasons for removing harmful or illegal content and download data, and the Commission will add new analysis and visualization functions in the coming months.

*With AFP and EFE