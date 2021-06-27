Marcos Llorente’s house in the Villafranca del Castillo urbanization (Madrid).

The player of Atlético de Madrid and the Spanish team in the Eurocup Marcos Llorente asks 2.7 million euros for a family home of his property. It is a new construction, finished in 2020, it is unfurnished, and it is located in the Villafranca del Castillo urbanization, in the town of Villanueva de la Cañada (Madrid). He built it himself to reside in it, but during the months that the work lasted, another real estate opportunity arose and he decided to put it up for sale. The price includes the interior design and decoration service of Lola Asensio’s studio for the new owner.

It is a smart house, with modern architectural lines, that exceeds 1,200 meters built and is accompanied by a security checkpoint, a pool with a counter-current swimming system, a gazebo, a porch and an outdoor parking for up to eight cars.

As soon as you enter through the main door, you will find a living room with several rooms, an equipped kitchen, a service room and the master suite, overlooking a designer patio with a large skylight. This part of the house has a large terrace. On the first floor there are three bedrooms in suite room and a games room, and a solarium appears on the roof.

One of the bathrooms.

The basement houses the gym and spa. The latter has jacuzzi, cold water pool, sauna and shower. From here there is access to both the terrace on the first floor and the parking interior of the house with capacity for more than 10 cars.

The plot totals 1,780 square meters, but there is the possibility of acquiring the adjacent land of 1,547 square meters for an additional 200,000 euros, making a total of 3,326 meters of surface.

As a curious fact, the real estate advisor of Re / Max Gestión that markets the property is Borja Grosso, Marcos Llorente’s uncle and son of Ramón Grosso, a historical player of the Real Madrid Football Club, who died in 2002.