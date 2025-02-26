The more than eight thousand municipalities that form Spain are proof of the Great diversity that floods the country. Throughout the entire national territory you can find different population centers full of peculiarities and whose streets are the living witness of the passage of time thanks to its architecture, emblematic monuments or its geographical position, which have been creating little by little the identity of each locality.

One of these peculiarities is The surface. In all provinces of the country you can find both large capitals or iconic cities and other smaller towns, but also have a lot of tourist offer, emblematic places or great history. In the province of Cáceres is one of them that stands out for its small extension.

What is the smallest town in Cáceres

With just 4.54 square kilometers of surface, albas stones is the smallest town from the province of Cáceres. At a 74 kilometers from the provincial capital, this town is surrounded by all its parts of the municipality of Alcántara. Among its most outstanding points of interest is The Our Lady of the Roman Church, belonging to the diocese of Coria.

The people are nestled in the so -called Tajo International Natural Park And in many of its houses the traditional architectural structure is preserved, with cannon and cruise vaults. In addition, this small town stands out for its great vegetation and Its olive grove, which begins stuck to the town and extends to the Tagusoccupying a large surface.

Municipalities with less extension of Cáceres