The 8,132 municipalities that form Spain are the perfect reflection of the Incredible cultural and natural diversity of our country. Each municipality offers something unique: from historical monuments to tourist routes, through its beaches and the delicious local cuisine. All this has contributed to each locality to have an identity that makes it special.

Another peculiarities that make a territory stand out in front of the rest is The surface. You can find both large capitals and other small villages, but also have a great tourist offer or an important history. In Badajoz there is one of them that stands out for its small size.

What is the town with less inhabitants

The smallest town in the province of Badajoz is Santa Ana Valley, with only 3.73 square kilometers surface This town located in the Sierra Southwest region has incredible panoramic views from the highest points of the municipal term. One of its most emblematic monuments is the Santa Ana Churcha rural Mudejar Gothic style. However, what stands out is its Natural heritagewith beautiful landscapes typical of the area.

Municipalities of Badajoz with less surface