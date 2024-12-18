José Luis Mato Sanmartínbetter known simply as Joselu, is one of the most famous footballers in Spain today. Even though its striker at Al-Gharafa Sports Club and plays in the Qatar Stars League, the Galician has given several moments of happiness to the Real Madrid and the National Teamlike his two goals in the last minutes that took the whites to the Wembley final in the Euro Cup or the Champions League.

Where is Joselu from?

The well-known striker He was born in the southwest of Germany, in Stuttgartsince his parents were there for work reasons. Joselu lived in this city and attended his first years of school there; However, at the age of four his family made the decision to return to Galician lands. Specifically, to Silledaa small town in Pontevedra where the footballer grew up and discovered his passion for the sport.

With approximately 8,800 inhabitantsthe municipality where Joselu grew up stands out for its tourism potential and the weight of the agricultural sector in its territory. This can be seen in the importance of the International Fair of Galicia and Green Week, which each year increases the recognition of regional products. In addition, the town of the forward, throughout its 169 square kilometers of extension, It has natural landscapes of great valuesuch as the Toja waterfalls, or constructions such as the Monastery of San Lorenzo de Carboeiro.





Despite the fact that the price of housing in Galicia has increased by 4.4% during the last year and that Pontevedra is the most expensive province in the autonomous community, with a land value that amounts to 1,720 euros per meter square, Silleda is one of the municipalities with the lowest cost. Despite its 9% increase, the price per square meter in the footballer’s town is 691 eurosmuch cheaper than other municipalities such as Pontevedra (€2,010/m2) or Vigo (€2,286/m2), according to the latest report published by Idealista.