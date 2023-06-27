The San Francisco skyline has changed dramatically in the last 20 years due to real estate development. Now it’s changing again, but subtly, because of a work of art. Japanese artist Hiroshi Sugimoto, famous for his cunningly deceptive photography, has planted a slender, 70-foot-tall stainless steel sculpture on top of a hill on Yerba Buena Island, intended to serve as an anchor, or beacon, for a new public art program.

From some angles it looks like the tip of a sewing needle peeking above the trees and cell towers on this island in the San Francisco Bay. Due to its particular curved geometry, which tapers from a 7-meter concrete base to a tip that measures less than 3 centimeters in diameter, the sculpture appears to be growing infinitely smaller and taller as it points to Earth’s outer atmosphere.

The artist paradoxically calls his skyscraper “Infinity Point”. “The infinite point, where two curved lines are supposed to meet, exists only in the human mind; it is a creation of human consciousness,” said Sugimoto, 75, who recently called the sculpture “beyond expectations” during his first visit to the site. “I wanted it to go to infinity, but that’s technically impossible,” he added with a laugh.

The sculpture also points to Yerba Buena Island and the adjoining Treasure Island as a new cultural destination. With a budget of 2 million dollars, “Infinity Point” is the first major artwork developed under the Treasure Island Art Program, administered by the San Francisco Arts Commission and funded by a program that takes a portion of the construction costs of new developments on the islands.

The Treasure Island Development Authority plans to create 8,000 housing units. Approximately 75 percent of the 160-hectare site is designated as public space, making it “the largest allocation of public and open space in the City since the creation of Golden Gate Park,” said Jill Manton, who directs the Treasure Island Art Program.

As a photographer, Sugimoto excelled at making images that are both compelling and understated. For example, shots of him that capture close-ups of polar bears or African antelopes turn out to be dioramas at the American Museum of Natural History in New York.

He branched out into sculpture around the time he established an architectural practice and has made a handful of high-precision sculptures. “Point of Infinity” is the biggest without a doubt; it was manufactured in 29 sections in Japan and shipped to California in eight containers.

In a sense it is a sundial, albeit without hour markings. Instead, Sugimoto will place a granite marker on the ground to align it with the shadow cast by the artwork. at solar noon on the days of the spring and autumn equinoxes.

A small hilltop park will officially open to the public this fall. It will be called Parque Punto del Infinito.

Sugimoto said that he would like to come back to photograph the sculpture. “It’s cheaper to do it by myself than to ask a professional photographer,” he said, smiling.

Jori Finkel

THE NEW YORK TIMES