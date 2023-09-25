Brazil is and will always be one of the great hotbeds of world football, for the simple fact that consuming this sport in that nation is like breathing. That is why it is becoming more and more common for the big clubs in Europe to be constantly searching for talent formed in the land of carnival, especially after seeing the success that Barcelona had with Neymar and Real Madrid with Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo.
In fact, these two institutions have already signed their big bets for the future, Real Madrid in the figure of Endrick, while Barcelona has gone all out for the arrival of Vitor Roque, a forward with outstanding physical and technical conditions and Despite being a teenager, he has impressive scoring figures. Unfortunately for both parties, the ‘9’ suffered an ankle injury in recent days, however, plans have not changed for his future.
In the press conference prior to the visit to Mallorca, This with the task of the ‘9’ being Lewandowski’s immediate rotation. Furthermore, Xavi stated that the club’s medical staff, together with that of Paranaense, made the decision to rule out the player’s ankle operation, which is why it is expected that in the month of January he will be able to land in Barcelona.
