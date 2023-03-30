The name of Matías Rojas is sounding loud within the environment of the eagles of America. In recent days, the talented Guarani player has been linked to the Coapa team, as his contract ends with Racing this summer and he could arrive as a free agent for the next tournament. There are those who even claim that the club has put a formal offer on the Paraguayan’s table, with one of the juiciest salaries of the entire squad.
The reality is that in effect there was a survey by the people of America with Matías’s entourage, however, it was only to find out what the foreigner was asking for in order to join the cadre of the country’s capital. However, today the signing of the player is far away and not for financial reasons, but for sports reasons, since the club considers that it has those positions well covered and perhaps the signing of Rojas, no matter how talented he is, is unnecessary.
Matías can play as a ’10’ behind the ‘9’, a place that today belongs to Diego Valdes. In the same way, he can play close to the right wing as a winger, however, they play in that area today leo suarezwho overnight has earned the position with hard work, and Alexander Zendejas, one of ‘Tano’s’ favorites since he took over the team. That being the case, the signing of the Guarani is not ruled out, but it is far from materializing.
