Real Madrid has one of the most promising quarries in Spain and throughout Europe, although it does not always have as much recognition as that of FC Barcelona or those of the Premier League. Florentino Pérez’s project is not based solely on the young people of Real Madrid, but they still have young people in numerous first division teams. These are the players on loan from Real Madrid this season:
The Spanish forward has become an important piece of Bordalás’ rocky Getafe. So far in the League he has played 532 minutes, in which he has scored two goals and provided an assist. These are not stellar numbers, but it is worth noting that Getafe is not famous for its large number of goals.
The Spanish center back is still tied to Real Madrid, and although in recent years he has been on loan more than with the team, he is remembered for his performance in the final minutes of that historic tie against Manchester City. Vallejo has so far only played a total of 96 minutes spread over two games, and little by little he could enter more into the rotation.
Florentino Pérez opted for three young Brazilians a few years ago, and although two of them seem to be present and future stars of Real Madrid, Reinier has not finished building such a successful career and is now on loan in Italy. He has played one game so far, in which he accumulated 76 minutes and one goal.
Rafa Marín headed to Alavés in this transfer market in search of minutes to continue advancing in football, and although with the injuries to Alaba and Militao he could have played several minutes with the first team at Real Madrid, his loan to Alavés has for the moment meaning 7 games played and a total of 454 minutes.
