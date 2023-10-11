FC Barcelona is one of the best teams in Europe currently, it is also a club that, due to this competitiveness in the squad, has to resort to loans so that the players have minutes. Today we will show you what the situation is of the culés players who are on loan
Ansu Fati went on loan to Brighton in the last transfer market with the aim of him recovering his level in the Premier League team. With the English team he has played 10 games in which he has only been able to contribute with one goal.
FC Barcelona wanted the French defender not to continue in the discipline and was looking for a way out, after a loan at Tottenham he now faces another challenge in the Premier League playing for Aston Villa. He doesn’t have much involvement in the club.
The young center back went on loan to Girona to play more minutes due to the high competition that exists in the Blaugrana defense. Eric García is being an important man in a Girona team that has started the season in the best possible way.
PSV Eindhoven was finally the destination of Sergiño Dest who had his minutes numbered with FC Barcelona. On his return to the Netherlands he is having the opportunities that he did not have in Barcelona.
The Mexican full-back is currently injured. Julián Araujo is currently on loan in Las Palmas where he has so far become an important piece of the team coached by García Pimienta.
Pablo Torre arrived last season from Racing Santander to the Blaugrana discipline, he did not have many opportunities that season so it was decided that it would be best for him to go out on loan in search of those minutes, finally he went to Girona.
Betis acquired the young Moroccan center back from FC Barcelona. In Seville, Chadi Riad is beginning to play the 90 minutes with the team coached by Manuel Pellegrini.
The young full-back did the preseason with the first team of FC Barcelona, finally he was loaned to the Spanish second division, to Levante, to a club that has the objective of promoting to the top category.
Another of the FC Barcelona youth players who has left on loan is Estanis Pedrola, bound for the Italian Serie B, to Sampdoria. Estanis is now injured but in the 9 games he has played he has scored 3 goals.
