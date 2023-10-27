Erick Sánchez will be one of the strong names in the winter market. Who is today the best footballer of the Tuzos de Pachuca and who has also earned a stellar position within Jaime Lozano’s Mexican team, considers together with those around him that it is the ideal time to take a leap in quality and leave to the team from the state of Hidalgo for a higher level and more demanding challenge.
The reality is that Erick has every intention of making the leap to Europe, it is a position that he has declared publicly and of which the Pachuca board is aware. Despite this, the reality is that at the moment, at least for the next market, the player does not have suitors abroad, as he does have plenty in Mexico, where the most powerful wallets in the country want his services, one of them , that of América, although the first transfer route is one hundred percent ruled out.
The position of the people of Grupo Pachuca is one hundred percent clear, they are open to negotiating the departure of their star, but only through a sale, they will not accept any player as a bargaining chip. Thus, it is a fact that Richard Sánchez will not be sent to the Tuzos in exchange for Erick, it is a movement that they have offered from Coapa and that is of no interest in the State of Hidalgo. Whoever wants to sign the midfielder will have to release up to 10 million dollars for his signing.
