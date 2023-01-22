The information about a new supposed interest of Mbappé in arriving at the Santiago Bernabéu has surfaced, but Real Madrid do not trust the player. They want to remain calm at all times, contacts between the club and the player’s entourage have never been closed, but there is some discomfort over last year’s play.
From Real Madrid, the number one premise they have regarding their signing is not to waste time. Last year they waited and waited and when the truth came they were left naked. In addition, the delay meant that when it came to going for Haaland, Manchester City had already put the contract on the table for him. From the white club they deny the contracts with the player, but reliable sources have brought to light that the contacts are still open, that they have never been closed. Mbappé continues to be the right eye of Florentino Pérez. If he had any option to sign it in the summer, he would sign it, but yes, under the demands of the club. To day of today the leadership of the team is of Vini Jr, as it was marked in the last contract that the Brazilian signed.
Madrid is not going to take any wrong step, and it will be Kylian himself who will have to force the situation if he wants to wear white asking for his departure publicly. If they mark a starting price and the above is given, the film would change, but at the moment it is not. There are six months left for a new chapter on his future to be closed.
