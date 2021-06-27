For several weeks, the Spanish striker Christ Gonzalez 23-year-old has been being linked to Club América due to interest from Santiago Solari and his coaching staff, after having had him as a pupil in the Real Madrid Castilla a few years ago.
The situation had cooled down, but at the end of this month of June it has resumed the subject because there has been information that its representative is still looking for options in Europe, after the Udinese, a club with whom he has a contract until June 2024, does not have him, while his loan with him Mirandés of Spain ended.
At the moment, the biggest drawbacks are the player’s wishes to stay in Europe and his salary, according to information from the portal Eagle Passion.
In the 2020/21 season, Gonzalez He only played 20 games where he scored four times. One of his best stages was in the Castile under the orders of Santiago Solari, which is why it has good references. After that, he arrived in Italy, but was immediately transferred to the Huesca and later to Mirandés.
Currently, the player is valued at 1.5 million euros according to the portal Transfermarkt, can play as a center forward, midfielder and left winger.
